The MarketWatch 50: Meet the Most Influential Market Movers of 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWatch, a leader in financial news and market data for 25 years, today announced The MarketWatch 50, a new list that will be published annually and names the 50 most influential people whose actions and opinions impact markets.



“The MarketWatch 50 is made up of people whose actions, work and opinions are reverberating through these financial markets,” said MarketWatch Managing Editor for Enterprise Nathan Vardi. “These are the people who help move the prices of securities, commodities, currencies or illiquid assets; influence the behavior and strategies of market participants; play a role in determining how markets are structured and regulated and how they function; and ultimately have an outsized influence on your wallet.”

The list is divided into five categories: Traders & Investors; Policymakers; Corporate Chiefs; Money Mavens and Crypto Players. Those among the 50 people on the list include:

Orlando Bravo, CEO, Thoma Bravo

Ken Griffin, CEO and Chairman, Citadel and Citadel Securities

Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Investment Management

Lael Brainard, Vice Chair, Federal Reserve

Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve

Vicki Hollub, CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla and SpaceX

Morgan Housel, Partner, Collaborative Fund

Mary Barra, CEO, GM

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX

“We exist to provide unbiased coverage to help people make sense of financial markets and their personal financial decisions for the past 25 years,” said MarketWatch Editor in Chief Mark DeCambre. “We created this list to honor that guiding principle and educate our readers about who is influencing their money—and how—so they can make informed decisions.”

To create The MarketWatch 50, MarketWatch solicited nominations from readers and sources from across the entire newsroom–including executives, analysts, personal finance experts, investors and policymakers. A panel comprising MarketWatch’s group editors and editor in chief crafted the final list.

To learn more about the list and the profiles of the 50 people featured, visit MarketWatch.com/MW-Top50 .

