Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical Verticals Are Likely to Boost the Dextrin Market, Reaching US$ 4.2 Bn at a Healthy CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dextrin market is worth US$ 2.98 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.



Dextrin comes across as a group of carbohydrates having low molecular weight. It is produced from glycerol or starch. The color could be yellow, white, or brown. Out of these, yellow dextrin is water-soluble. The food vertical finds application of dextrin with respect to adding crispness, and as binding agent and thickener in paper and pharmaceutical verticals.

Dextrin could also be used in the form of fat substitute in various dairy products, bakery products, protein shakes, chocolates, and likewise. Powdered dextrin simplifies its storing, handling, and transporting. Dextrin is rich in fiber, and also looked upon as prebiotic. Soluble dextrin constitutes close to 40% of soluble fiber with molecular weight of 2500 atomic mass units on an average. As such, it’s being increasingly used in composition of animal feed. Dextrin could act as a good replacement to artificial sweetening agents like saccharin, aspartame, alitame, and sucralose. This is expected to go well with dextrin market due to burgeoning demand for ready-to-eat food (Dextrin could be used in making this ready-to-eat foodstuff).

At the same time, the fact that synthetic dextrin could cause diarrhea can’t be ignored. As per the WHO, 1.7 Bn cases of childhood diarrheal disease are recorded every single year and 525K children aged 5 and below succumb to this disease. Synthetic dextrin is also known for decreasing levels of triglyceride, which could increase risk of coronary diseases and strokes. These factors could restrain the dextrin market in the near future. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings and insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Dextrin market’.

Key Takeaways from Dextrin Market

North America holds the largest market share due to sizable expenditure on healthcare. Plus, the region has hordes of obese people. The pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors are witnessing an upswing in demand for dextrin due to need for curbing obesity.

Europe is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period with countries like Germany and The Netherlands leading from the front.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest market share sue to growing demand for various packaged food products in India, Japan, and China. The paper and textile vertical is also subject to an increasing demand for dextrin over here.





Competitive Dextrin

Roquette Beaute, in April 2022, unleashed Beauté by Roquette DE 006 (INCI Dextrin). It comes across as a 100% plant-based dextrin to act as a soother to skin and preserve skin microbiome in Paris at the ‘In-cosmetics Global Trade Show’.

Grain Processing Corporation has its tapioca-based MALTRIN maltodextrin along with syrup solids, through which it did strengthen the position in the market.

Kirin has its alcohol-free beer containing dextrin that aids in absorption of fats. The beer is named ‘New Perfect Free’ that is free of calories and sugar. The product finds its presence all across Japan.

Earthinks has New Gravure Inks, which are water-based with all the natural ingredients inclusive of starch, soy, dextrin, sugars, tree resin, cellulose, and polysaccharides. The range of new coatings could be used with flexo, gravure, and screen inks along with roller coat applications.

“Wheat-based dextrin fiber is expected to dominate the dextrin market due to it helping in lowering level of bad cholesterol, helping in mineral absorption, and maintenance of blood sugar level”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What dexterity does Dextrin Market show?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the dextrin market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on type (Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Amylodextrin, and others), and by application (food, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetics industry).

The key participants are into introduction of various dextrin probiotic supplements. On these grounds, recurring urinary tract and vaginal infections could be done away with by incorporation of dextrin in diet.





Key Segments Profiled in the Global Dextrin Market

By Type:

Maltodextrin

Cyclodextrin

Amylodextrin

Others

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

View Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dextrin-market

