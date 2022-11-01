Medical Aesthetics Market worth $23.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Chemical Peel, Liposuction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Hair/Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift, Nail Treatment), End User (Medical Spa, Beauty Center) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2027 from USD 13.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Aesthetics Market"

232 - Tables

38 - Figures

268 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 23.4 billion by 2027 CAGR 11.0% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AbbVie Inc. (Ireland), Galderma (Switzerland), and Merz Pharma (Germany), El.En. (Italy), Cutera (US), Venus Concept (Canada), Lutronic (US), Lumenis (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical)(Germany), Candela Corporation (US), InMode (Israel), and Cynosure (US) among others. Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Driver: Growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures

The growth of the medical aesthetics market is majorly driven by increasing product development and commercialization, increasing availability of wide options, affordability, and the home used devices. The rising number of aesthetic procedures, the launch of novel minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic products, and the growing number of conferences and training programs to raise awareness about the benefits of aesthetic procedures are some of the key factors driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Based on the product type, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices, with each segment covering various aesthetic procedures. The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and the rising geriatric population.

Based on end user, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas; beauty centers; and home care settings. Clinics, hospitals, and medical spas are the largest end users of medical aesthetic products. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness about various aesthetic procedures and their benefits (resulting in a growth in the number of aesthetic procedures across the globe), growing patient preference for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, growth in the number of clinics and surgeons providing these treatments, and entry of new and advanced products in the market that are resulting in enhanced patient comfort levels with aesthetic treatments.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Asia Pacific to register major growth in the market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific medical aesthetics market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Major growth of the market is attributed to increased consumer affluence and aesthetic sophistication throughout the region. Additionally, the next four to five years are expected to be marked by the continued proliferation of the aesthetics industry in APAC due to the emergence of new products and increasing consumer acceptance of advanced procedures. The increasing availability of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic treatments is also expected to fuel the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the region.

Key Players:

As of 2021, prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are AbbVie Inc. (Ireland), Galderma (Switzerland), and Merz Pharma (Germany), El.En. S.p.A (Italy), Cutera (US), Venus Concept (Canada), Lutronic (US), Lumenis (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical)(Germany), Candela Corporation (US), InMode (Israel), and Cynosure (US) among others.

