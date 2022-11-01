$517.2 Million Worldwide Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Industry to 2030 - Featuring Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Roche and Pall Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (New Born Screening, Infectious Disease Testing, Forensics), by Card Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dried blood spot collection cards market size is expected to reach USD 517.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. Dried blood spot (DBS) collection cards are used to diagnose infectious diseases, particularly in resource-constrained areas, or to screen newborns for inherited metabolic problems, with a range of novel and innovative DBS uses only lately emerging.



Growing research studies for DBS testing and its advantages for diagnostic purposes are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the WHO recently recommended dried blood spot collection cards for diagnosis of HIV and hepatitis B & C due to the benefits of DBS in collecting blood and transport.



Moreover, dried blood spot collection cards have been used in a variety of toxicology applications, including toxicokinetics, epidemiological, environmental, and forensic toxicology. Dried blood spot collection cards are anticipated to be used as a sample preparation approach in forensic toxicology, and they can cost-effectively retain evidence for closed cases. Screening procedures as well as follow-up of markers of clinical or forensic interest are further toxicological applications where these cards may be progressively utilized.



Developing economies in Africa and Asia have the highest prevalence of rabies. The detection and surveillance of such diseases are hampered by the absence of clinical laboratories. Through dried blood spot collection cards, rabies can be diagnosed with limited resources. As per the data published by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Australia has become home to a thriving network of more than 470 biotechnology companies. A high number of established biotechnology and pharmaceutical players and extensive R&D initiatives being undertaken by them are expected to create a high need for DBS testing for therapeutic drug monitoring applications.



Various international organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization acknowledge the role of DBS cards in this pandemic. For instance, In June 2021, Symbiotic, Inc. was granted EUA by the FDA for a COVID-19 self-collect antibody test. This test can be conducted using ELISA with DBS for detecting COVID-19 antibodies in individuals aged 18 years and older, with collecting the sample in children aged 5 years and older by an adult.



The increase in the adoption of dried blood spot collection cards for therapeutic drug monitoring is a major factor expected to boost market growth in the near future. For instance, in July 2022, a study was conducted by researchers from the University of Washington and Med Biotech Laboratories to assess the feasibility of at-home dried blood spot collection along with PCR as a technique for malaria research. The study is anticipated to impact the therapeutic drug and vaccine studies for malaria. Researchers concluded that at-home dried blood spot collection cards for PCR are acceptable, robust, and feasible techniques.



On the other hand, it has been observed that dried blood spot collection cards are susceptible to cross-contamination or contamination by users, the environment, the equipment, and other collection cards during sample processing. The majority of these concerns can be mitigated by proper care and handling. Prolonged air drying of the conventional dried blood spot collection cards and contamination between samples during blood collection are some major causes of a high proportion of reactive samples.



Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Report Highlights

By application, the New Born Screening (NBS) segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021. An increase in research activities to enhance newborn screening is a major factor expected to fuel market growth

By card type, the Whatman 903 segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. At present, the Whatman paper is widely utilized in the testing of viral infections and the monitoring of therapeutic drugs

North America dominated the market in 2021. This can be attributed to high healthcare expenditure, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the high adoption of advanced dried blood spot collection cards in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period as a result of an increasing number of leading players in the region

