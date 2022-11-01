Global Citrus Concentrate Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global citrus concentrate market generated $7.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.9 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Source, nature, end-use, form, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living. Extensive application of citrus fruits in the pharmaceutical industry due to their immense health benefits. Opportunities Surge in inclination towards natural-based products among people. Wide applications of citrus concentrates in confectionery and bakery items. Restrains Rising number of rules and regulations by the government related to the implementation of new protocols and measurements to maintain the quality of the product.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global citrus concentrate market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased consumption of citrus concentrate due to the high concentration of vitamin C in it. Conversely, many doctors recommended both patients to increase vitamin C intake in their diet to significantly increase their immunity strength.

Besides, it also provides huge number of fibers, contains lower number of calories, and decreases the risk of kidney stones.

In addition, a large number of people were more health conscious during the pandemic, and hence rapid change in lifestyle and increase in awareness among people further promoted the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global citrus concentrate market based on source, nature, end-use, form, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on source, the oranges segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global citrus concentrate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as lemons and limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and others.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global citrus concentrate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the leading market share in 2021, holding nearly 90% of the global citrus concentrate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The dry segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global citrus concentrate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global citrus concentrate market report include Dohler GmbH, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Prodalim Group, CitroGlobe Srl, Lemonconcentrate SLU, Iprona SpA, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Citrus Systems, Inc., Asia Farm F&B Pte Ltd, SunOpta, Inc., Vinayak Corporation, Kiril Mischeff Ltd, Symrise AG, Ingredient Inc., and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global citrus concentrate market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

