Global Cryogenic Equipment Market to 2030 - Featuring Chart Industries, Linde, Herose and Nikkiso Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Valve, Tank), by Cryogen (LNG, Nitrogen), by End-use (Oil & Gas, Chemical), by Application (Storage, Distribution), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryogenic equipment market size is expected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for technical gases from the energy & power industries and rising needs within the entire Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) value chain are expected to propel the industry growth during the forecast period.

Cryogenic equipment is widely used in LNG storage and transportation. LNG, a low-emission fuel, is preferred by several regulatory bodies addressing environmental concerns, thereby driving product demand. Rising investments in LNG power plants and the trend toward using LNG fuel in railroads and marine transportation have increased the demand for cryogenic equipment.

Technological developments in the fields of pharmaceutical, immunotherapy, vaccination, and regenerative medication have boosted the utilization of cryogenic equipment. In addition, a rise in cases of health-related problems, particularly in metropolitan areas, as well as the growing population is expected to support the growing installation of cryogenic equipment.

Advancement in the energy & power sector has led to the improvement of HTS cables and energy storage, facilitating the use of cryogenic equipment for cooling purposes. Furthermore, substantial investments in developing countries to construct smart cities, high-speed trains, and the need to reduce global carbon footprints are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the industry.

An increase in government programs, greenfield investments, and related policies to adopt advanced technological equipment is expected to boost product demand over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing disposable income have led to the widespread adoption of this equipment in automotive, metallurgy, and other industries. Companies in the industry are actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to strive in the competitive industry.

For instance, in September 2020, Air Liquide SA acquired the majority of its stake in the French company Cryoconcept. In December 2021, Chart Industries Inc. signed MOU with Howden Group, incorporating gas compression systems in Chart hydrogen offerings.

Cryogenic Equipment Market Report Highlights

The tank segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Tank equipment presents several benefits including high-quality insulation, extended service life, and lower maintenance cost

The liquefied natural gas segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the wider usage of LNG in various industries including, chemical, automotive, food, and energy sectors

The storage application segment accounted for a significant share in 2021 due to the high demand for acquiring, storing, and monitoring liquefied gases like oxygen, nitrogen, natural gas, and argon

The Asia Pacific was the dominant region in 2021owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region

In January 2020, Linde plc announced starting a new air-separation plant in Shanghai Lingang Industrial Zone as a joint venture with Linde LienHwa to deliver ultra-high purity gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, as well as compressed dry air

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer power

3.7.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Cryogenic Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2. Tanks

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Valves

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Pumps & Vaporizers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Vacuum Jacketed Piping (VJP)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Cryogenic Equipment Market: Cryogen Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cryogen Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Nitrogen

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Oxygen

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Argon

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Liquefied Natural Gas

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Cryogenic Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Distribution

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Storage

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Cryogenic Equipment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Metallurgy

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Food & Beverage

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Chemical

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Other

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Cryogenic Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Cryogenic Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.4.1. Company market position analysis

9.5. Private companies

9.5.1. List of key emerging companies and their geographical presence

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Chart Industries Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Linde plc

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Herose GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Wessington Cryogenics

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Standex International

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. INOX India Limited

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Air Liquide SA

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Premier Cryogenics Ltd.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11. Lapesa Grupo Empresarial

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11.5. Benchmarking

10.12. Galileo Technologies S.A.

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.12.5. Benchmarking

10.13. MAN Energy Solutions SE

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.13.5. Benchmarking

10.14. Cryolor SA

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.14.5. Benchmarking

10.15. Ulvac Technologies, Inc.

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.15.5. Benchmarking

10.16. Lapesa Grupo Empresarial

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Product Benchmarking

10.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.16.5. Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jg5z1

Attachment