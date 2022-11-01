Global Dental Inlays & Onlays Market Report 2022 to 2030: Surging Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Inlays & Onlays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Porcelain, Zirconia, Gold, Composite), by Type (Direct, Indirect), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental inlays and onlays market size is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase in the number of dental practices, the increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, the surge in public awareness regarding dental inlays and onlays procedures, and the surge in the demand for cosmetic dentistry among the young population are the major factors that drive the market.

In addition, extensive use of porcelain materials in dental restoration procedures, advancements in the techniques used in dental practices, and improvements in dental inlays and onlays materials further boost the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 epidemic had disturbed several dental inlays and onlays procedures due to the strict restrictions enforced by the government. The epidemic has resulted in the enclosure of dental care facilities and a decrease in the number of patient visits to dental clinics.

Also, COVID-19 resulted in tele consultancy as dental professionals were not going to offices for practice during the pandemic period. However, in 2021, there was no major impact on the market as dental offices were reopened in many countries and the number of dental inlays and onlays procedures also increased.



An increase in public preference for minimally invasive dental restoration treatments, a rise in the number of dental practitioners, a surge in R&D activities, new dental inlays and onlays material launches, and a rise in healthcare expenditure foster the growth of the market.

Moreover, dental inlays and onlays provide advantages such as strong and durable nature, enhanced physical properties to conventional composite filling, and minimal post-operative sensitivity. Furthermore, strong medical infrastructure and well-established reimbursement policies in developed countries drive the market.



Dental Inlays & Onlays Market Report Highlights

Porcelain emerged as the largest material segment in 2021 with over 30.0% share due to a rapid surge in the demand for porcelain dental inlays and onlays in dental practices

By type, the direct segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rise in the patient preference for direct-type dental inlays and onlays

North America captured the largest share in 2021 owing to rapid advancement in the restorative dentistry sector by key players and growing R&D activities in dentistry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rise in number of dental practices with shifting trend towards group practices

3.3.1.2. Increasing consumer awareness towards dental inlays & onlays treatment procedures

3.3.1.3. Surge in dental tourism in emerging markets

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack of adequate reimbursement

3.4. Dental Inlays & Onlays: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. Impact of COVID-19 on dental Inlays & Onlays Market



Chapter 4. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market: Segment Analysis, by material, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Material Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market, by material, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Porcelain

4.4.2. Zirconia

4.4.3. Gold

4.4.4. Composite



Chapter 5. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Direct

5.4.2. Indirect



Chapter 6. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market: Regional Outlook, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Dental Inlays & Onlays Market- Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key companies profiled

7.1.1. 3M Company

7.1.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.1.2. Financial Performance

7.1.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.2. Glidewell Laboratories

7.1.2.1. Company Overview

7.1.2.2. Financial Performance

7.1.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.3. Smile Brands

7.1.3.1. Company Overview

7.1.3.2. Financial Performance

7.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.4. Institut Straumann AG

7.1.4.1. Company Overview

7.1.4.2. Financial Performance

7.1.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.5. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

7.1.5.1. Company Overview

7.1.5.2. Financial Performance

7.1.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.6. COLTENE Holding AG

7.1.6.1. Company Overview

7.1.6.2. Financial Performance

7.1.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.7. Dentsply Sirona

7.1.7.1. Company Overview

7.1.7.2. Financial Performance

7.1.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.8. Aspen Dental

7.1.8.1. Company Overview

7.1.8.2. Financial Performance

7.1.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.9. National Dentex Corporation

7.1.9.1. Company Overview

7.1.9.2. Financial Performance

7.1.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.1.10. DenMat

7.1.10.1. Company Overview

7.1.10.2. Financial Performance

7.1.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z9qok

