Mulvihill Launches ETF Units of Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”), trustee and manager of the Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund, is pleased to announce that Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (“MPY”) has closed its public offering of ETF units (“Units”) and will begin trading today, November 1, 2022, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “MPY”.

The investment objectives of MPY are to provide unitholders with (i) high income distributions on a tax efficient basis; (ii) long-term capital investment in a portfolio of high quality equity securities; and (iii) lower overall portfolio volatility. The fund is currently paying distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

In order to achieve its investment objectives the fund will (i) invest in an actively managed portfolio comprised of securities from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 Index; and (ii) use option writing strategies from time to time to generate an enhanced tax efficient yield. The fund is also permitted to invest in public investment funds including exchange traded funds and other Mulvihill funds (provided that no more than 15% of the net asset value of the fund may be invested in securities of other funds managed by Mulvihill and provided there are no duplication of fees) that provide exposure to such securities in accordance with applicable law.

About Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

Mulvihill is a Canadian investment manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers at Mulvihill have over 140 years of industry experience. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

For further information, please visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com

info@mulvihill.com



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.