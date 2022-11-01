Global Sample Collection Kits Market Size to grow USD 13.77 Billion by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

Pune , India, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Brandessence market research, the Sample Collection Kits Market Size reached USD 7.63 Billion in 2021. The Sample Collection Kits market size is likely to grow at 8.80% CAGR during 2022-2028 to reach USD 13.77 Billion by 2028 end. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases & infectious diseases and government of several countries and various key players’ are taking initiatives to scaling the production of the sample collection kits drives the global sample collection kits market.



Sample Collection Kits Market: Scope

The global sample collection kits market is one which has shown consistent growth and it has seen an expansion in the market after the coronavirus induced pandemic increased the sample collections for the detection of the coronavirus cases. Sample collection kits size has been growing as there are sample collection kits now available for testing various diseases. The gathering, storage and categorization of the samples has now become a major part of managing and also implementing the clinical trials.

Sample Collection Kits Market: Key Drivers

Sample collection kits growth is going to take place due to the sample collection kits demand rising after clearances by the authorities for the new and more sophisticated detection kits after the coronavirus outbreak. There are many mergers and collaborations too that area happening and that has helped in the increase in production of the sample test kits which is a major factor that will speed the market of sample collection up. The other main factors which are going to grow the market are the rise in the geriatric population and the rise in levels of funding and investment for the medicine development and advanced machines for the testing along with the diagnosis of a virus.

There are going to be challenges to the growth too because of the scarcity of the test kits and the modern medical facilities in the emerging economies. The biggest and the most important obstacle for the growth of the market is the lack of the reagents which are laboratory based. Particularly during the diagnostic investigations, there are a variety of the medium solutions which have been suggested for the stabilization of the specimens for the identification of the viruses and bacteria. For the strengthening of the pandemic management and the preparation of the future infectious diseases such as coronavirus, there is a need for the international strategies for the regulations and the assessments along with the use of digital technologies like the rapid case identification, community transmission interruption and digital epidemiological surveillance are aligned.



These are the ones which are typically based on the salt or the saline solutions which are balanced and have an ability of buffering and maintaining a pH which is close to the neutral. It has further been advised that there is a use of a variety of the protein supplements for helping the viruses remaining stable. Though, there are some labs which have created their VTM commercial preparations which are utilized frequently and come frequently with the sterile swabs for the sample collection kits.

The major players in the market are working hard on the research and development. These players are

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

BNTX Inc.

Formlabs

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medline Industries, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Vircell S.L.

Others

Sample Collection Kits Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product, the swab segment is going to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. Due to the use of the NP swabs relying on a large variety of the approved products of diagnostics. When the NP swabs are used, they are not alone sufficient, the other samples from respiratory tract may be taken too. In the period of coronavirus, the market has seen swab tests showing growth in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment has been expected to grow at the greatest growth in the coming years. this is because the tests have been getting approved for the coronavirus. There are many tests that were taking place as soon as the symptoms started to take place in the coming years. Further, there is a greater growth in the coming years expected for the other such infections.



On the basis of site of collection, it is the hospitals and clinics segment which is going to grow in the coming years. Due to the role of the coronavirus, there is a rise in hospitalizations at a higher rate. There are many hospitals which are going to extend their capacities for the detection of the coronavirus as the number of cases increase at a global level. This is going to have a major impact on how the collection items are used in the medical settings as that will drive the growth of the market.

By Product:

Swabs

Viral Transport Media

Blood Collection Kits

Other Kits

By Application:

Diagnostics

Research

By End User:



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Test

Sample Collection Kits Market: Regional Analysis

Sample collection kits market regional analysis suggests that in the coming years, the North American market is going to see a major growth in the market share because of the research and development and the efforts of governments for creation of the innovative concepts. It is also expected that market in this region will grow in the coming years.



Sample Collection Kits Market: Key Trends

Sample collection kits trends suggest that the coronavirus was a major factor which impacted the market to grow. The coronavirus infection was discovered in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province in the month of December in 2019. This is a virus which caused many acute respiratory syndromes and spreads from person to person and is also an infection which is very contagious. The disease also spread to different nations in the last few years and caused a global pandemic creating a global load of a sick population. The respiratory support devices like the monitors, oxygen generators, atomizers and life support machines are going to make up a majority of the medical equipment which is used in the primary clinical care.

There is a considerable rise in the demand for the medical supplies including the growth of the coronavirus cases globally has created an increase in the demand for the medical goods from both the healthcare professionals and general public as a result of the preventive efforts. For providing a sufficient and an ongoing supply of the personal protective equipment on this market, the manufacturers of the goods have their chance to capitalize on the growth in the demand of the medical supplies.

Region Covered in Sample Collection Kits Market Report:

North America



U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America



Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

