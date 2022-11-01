Impact Entrepreneur Karnika Yashwant, aka Mr. KEY, Share His Crypto Expertise at the Jordan Financial Expo and Award

Amman, Jordan, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, the global financial space gathers at the Jordan Financial Expo and Award to reward excellence, recognize global impact leaders and discuss innovations. This year’s edition will include Mr. KEY, the founder of Forward Protocol, Key Difference Media, and Utopian Capital, as a guest speaker, scheduled for the 1st and 2nd of November 2022 at the Movenpick Hotel, Amman, Jordan.

Mr. KEY joins an exclusive list of speakers, including the Prime Minister of Jordan (H.E Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh), the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amman Stock Exchange (H.E Dr. Kamal Al-Qudah), and more than half of the elected cabinet of the Jordanian government.

Mr. KEY will be speaking at this annual conference that attracts leaders and innovators of global financial markets. He will provide his perspectives and insights on the developing blockchain sector and its potential to influence global ecosystems.

Expert Opinions on Fintech, DeFI, and Blockchain Adoption

Mr. KEY is an entrepreneur, blockchain expert (founder, advisor, and marketer), speaker, and industry influencer with a passion for education reform. His influence on his team of global professionals and the blockchain space is based on his ability to simplify complex ideas and technical concepts.

He is the Co-Founder of Forward Protocol, a project that aims to promote blockchain adoption by removing the traditional barriers to entry into the space. Mr. KEY is the Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer of Utopian Capital, a company that helps blockchain projects succeed in an incredibly competitive sector.

He is the founder of KEY Difference Media (KDM) - a leading blockchain marketing agency that has grown to over 350 globally distributed team members, 100+ clients and facilitated fund-raising of over 550 million dollars for its clients. He is also the Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of English Forward, a platform dedicated to teaching English to people globally to participate in the global economy.

Mr. KEY will bring all his experience, knowledge of global financial markets, and deep expertise within the crypto space to lead insightful discussions on FinTech, DeFi, and blockchain adoption.

About Jordan Financial Expo and Award

Jordan Financial Innovation Awards (JFI Awards) celebrates entrepreneurship and innovation within the leading brands in the online trading(FX), FinTech, banking, digital assets, blockchain, and payments sphere. The program motivates excellence within organizations and rewards exemplary performance with nominations and awards during its annual event. The program welcomes perennial performers and novel innovations in the financial services sphere.