Finalists Announced in the Tourism Industry Association’s Canadian Tourism Awards

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is announcing the finalists of its annual Canadian Tourism Awards – the standard of excellence for businesses and organizations in tourism that recognizes success, leadership, and innovation in the industry.



“We are thrilled to be announcing the finalists of these Awards, which mean more to us this year than ever as the industry first hit and hardest hit by the pandemic,” says Beth Potter, President and CEO of TIAC.

“Each of these finalists have proven to have gone above and beyond in offering travellers superior experiences in Canada, and have done so under incredibly trying circumstances; amid a global recession, rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and so on,” she says. “These esteemed finalists embody the true spirit of our Awards – the values of courage, hard work, and dedication.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Canadian Tourism Awards features nine categories of distinction; in addition to the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. It was open to all businesses operating in any of the full suite of sectors that comprise the tourism industry; accommodations, transportation, recreation, travel services, and food and beverage.

The final winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Nov. 23 that takes place this month during TIAC’s annual Tourism Congress, which will be held at The Westin Ottawa (Nov. 22-23, 2022).

A full list of categories and finalists now follows.

Floor13 Business Event Award:

Amii AI Week – Edmonton, AB

YASTA (Yarmouth and Acadian Shores Tourism Association) TMAC 2022 Conference and AGM – Yarmouth, NS

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada2022 Convention – Toronto, ON



Air Canada Business of the Year Award:

The Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

Great Wolf Lodge – Niagara Falls, ON

Harbour Air Group – Vancouver, BC



ITAC Indigenous Tourism Award:

Heritage Path Tour – Elsipogtog First Nation, NB

Corporation Nibiischii – Mistissini, QC

Wanuskewin Heritage Park – Saskatoon, SK



VIA Rail Canada Innovator of the Year Award:

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship – Toronto, ON

AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village – Saint John, NB

Malahat SkyWalk – Malahat, BC



Small or Medium-Sized Business of the Year Award:

ERCTU Travel Group – Penticton, BC

Euston Park – Moncton, NB

Be Rad Adventure Co. – Saint John, NB



Air Transat Sustainable Tourism Award:

FOUR Nature Resort – Chelmsford, NB

Au Diable Vert – Sutton, QC

Eagle Wing Tours – Victoria, BC



Tourism HR Canada Employee of the Year Award:

Kaleigh Potts, Adventure Canada – Mississauga, ON

Spurgeon Robbins, Summerside Visitor Information Centre – Summerside, PEI

Susan Tomihiro, Fresh Tracks Canada – Vancouver, BC



Tourism HR Canada Employer of the Year Award:

Kingsbrae Garden – Saint Andrews, NB

Great Wolf Lodge – Niagara Falls, ON

Tourism Kingston – Kingston, ON



TMAC Travel Media Award:

Matthew and Karla Bailey, Must Do Canada – Okotoks, AB

Leah Adams-Chute, Dune Creative – Sechelt, BC

Heather Greenwood Davis, Freelance Journalist – Markham, ON



The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced separately in advance of Tourism Congress and the Canadian Tourism Awards gala reception.

For more information about the Canadian Tourism Awards, visit here; and for the Tourism Congress, visit here.

Registration to Tourism Congress is now open to accredited media. To inquire, please send an email to Mary Wimmer, Director of Communications & Media Relations, at: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca.

ABOUT TIAC

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada serves today as the national private-sector advocate for the pre-pandemic $105 billion travel sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper. TIAC is responsible for representing tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. TIAC's membership reflects partnerships among all sectors of the industry, and provincial, territorial and regional tourism associations, enabling the association to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.

For more information, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

Media Contact:

Mary Wimmer

Director, Communications & Media Relations

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

t: 613-238-7887 ext. 8765

e: mwimmer@tiac-aitc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89dd49d5-c927-4371-b41c-6dcd5b609f38