Healthy Choice® Launches Its First Frozen Meal With No Added Sugar

Healthy Choice Zero will provide consumers with delicious frozen meals that are packed with flavour and protein, with no added sugar



TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) is introducing Healthy Choice® Zero, meals that are ALL IN on flavour, with no added sugar.

The new meals will come in three delicious flavours; Tomato Basil Chicken, Sesame Chicken with Zoodles and Verde Chicken, which includes zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice.

The Healthy Choice® Zero meals will also have:

No added sugar

Zero artificial preservatives, artificial colour or artificial flavours

Zero trans fat

Less than 17 g of carbohydrates per bowl

18 g or more of protein per bowl

Chicken raised without the use of antibiotics

“We are thrilled to introduce Healthy Choice® Zero as our first frozen meal in Canada to include a No Added Sugar claim,” said Jonathan Yeh, Director of Marketing & Brand Growth Acceleration Lead at Conagra Brands. “As consumers’ preferences develop, we strive to ensure our innovations keep pace with modern health trends. As the no/low added sugar category grows, we saw an opportunity to reach an audience looking for no added sugar options in convenient and delicious frozen meals.”

The Healthy Choice brand, established in 1989 is known for unique chef created dishes that are full of gourmet flavours and fresh-tasting ingredients that are designed to both satisfy and nourish. With the mission to give people nutritious options that are as delicious as they are easy to prepare Healthy Choice’s new Zero line is an addition to its established line of Gourmet Steamers, Simply Steamers, Power Bowls, and Frozen Yogurt Bars.

Healthy Choice® is available in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, Loblaws, Sobeys, Longo’s, Metro and Save on Foods. As well as online through Amazon and Longo’s Grocery Gateway.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca .

