Axial Therapeutics CEO A. Stewart Campbell to Present at Microbiome Connect: USA 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will give a presentation titled, “Targeting Bacterial Metabolites as a Strategy to Manage Irritability Associated with Autism” at the 7th Annual Microbiome Connect: USA in Boston, MA, on November 16-17, 2022.



The event will bring together 300+ leaders from the microbiome community for three days of learning, networking and forging successful partnerships at a pivotal time for microbial drug development. Learn more about the event at https://hubs.ly/Q01nTy-r0.