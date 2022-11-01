Axial Therapeutics CEO A. Stewart Campbell to Present at Microbiome Connect: USA 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will give a presentation titled, “Targeting Bacterial Metabolites as a Strategy to Manage Irritability Associated with Autism” at the 7th Annual Microbiome Connect: USA in Boston, MA, on November 16-17, 2022.
About Axial Therapeutics
Axial Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurological disorders and conditions. The company is a scientific leader in the biological role of the microbiome-gut-brain axis and its influence on the central nervous system. Harnessing its unique expertise in the microbiome, Axial is developing small molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action that act on new targets to mitigate the impact of metabolites and bacteria in the gut linked to neurological disorders and disease pathology, progression, and symptoms. The company is advancing a pipeline of “microbial-inspired therapeutics™” for conditions with significant unmet patient need, including autism and Parkinson’s disease, and is also pursuing pre-clinical discovery of gut-targeted therapies in oncology. Axial’s lead product candidate is AB-2004, a molecular therapeutic in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of irritability in children with autism. For more information, visit https://axialtx.com.