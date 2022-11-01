ASCD publishes The Mastery Learning Handbook: A Competency-Based Approach to Student Achievement, authored by Jonathan Bergmann

Arlington, VA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of The Mastery Learning Handbook: A Competency-Based Approach to Student Achievement. Mastery learning is an instructional approach that empowers every student, at every level, to progress with confidence. The Mastery Learning Handbook is both an introduction to this instructional approach and a practical resource for K–12 teachers.

Authored by educator Jon Bergmann, a pioneer of the flipped classroom movement, the handbook features a step-by-step explanation of the mastery learning cycle, along with templates, models, and rubrics K–12 teachers need to implement mastery learning in the classroom. Using flexible pacing and targeted supports, teachers guide students through a cyclic process of preparation, demonstration, and formative feedback until there is a mutual agreement between teacher and student that the student is ready to advance.

Common-Sense Strategies for Mastery Learning Implementation

K–12 educators, including teacher leaders; instructional coaches, curriculum coordinators, and instructional leaders, such as principals, will find this handbook's advice and tools useful for:

Setting meaningful, measurable, and transferable learning objectives that target essential knowledge, skills, and dispositions

Developing a mastery rubric to check for student levels of proficiency

Creating an assessment plan that ensures positive learning experiences for all

Planning and delivering units that incorporate both time-shifted direct instruction and collaborative application activities within the classroom space

Providing timely differentiated support, based on students' individual learning needs

Praise for The Mastery Learning Handbook

"Jon Bergmann has provided educators and school leaders with the definitive guide to effectively implement mastery learning in schools. Not only does this book build the case for mastery learning in theory, it also lays out detailed strategies and proven practices that teachers can readily deploy in their classrooms. If your goal is to learn how mastery and competency-based instruction can fundamentally transform your classroom practice, start here!"

—Tom Driscoll, CEO, EdTechTeacher

"This book is like having a mentor at your side as you plan for mastery learning. It nudges, supports, and guides you as you focus on the biggest of challenges of teaching: making sure every student has mastered the concepts before moving on. An important resource for all teachers."

—Jeane Schocroft, deputy principal, Open Access College, Marden, Australia

"I have not read a more insightful and practical guide for teachers working to improve their craft and to understand not just the why but the very practical day-to-day how of mastery-based learning. Jon Bergmann's research, interviews, first-hand experience, and humility all combine to make The Mastery Learning Handbook comprehensive, usable, and delightful to read."

—Patricia C. Russell, chief learning officer, Mastery Transcript Consortium

About the Author

Jon Bergmann is a high school science teacher in Houston, TX, and a former math teacher and technology coordinator who has been successfully using mastery learning techniques with his students and training teachers on the approach. An in-demand keynote speaker, he is a pioneer of the Flipped Classroom Movement. He has helped schools, universities, organizations, and governments all over the world introduce active and flipped learning into their contexts. Bergmann was recognized with the Presidential Award for Excellence for Math and Science Teaching and named a finalist for the Brock International Prize for Education and a semi-finalist for Colorado Teacher of the Year. He is the author of numerous books, including the international bestseller Flip Your Classroom (a joint publication of ASCD and ISTE), and serves on the advisory board for TED Education.

