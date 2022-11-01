Regrow Partners With Viridi Farms, a Subsidiary of Demand Brands, Inc., to Solve Compliance Challenges With Metrc Integration

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today a partnership with Viridi Farms, a farm support services company providing compliance, operational services, cultivation expertise, and Metrc services to farms within the cannabis industry.

The compliance team at Viridi Farms was spending tens of hours per week, and in some cases days, manually entering required data in the state-mandated Metrc track & trace system. Having tried several of the available seed-to-sale tracking systems on the market to manage this process, Viridi became frustrated that these systems did little more than replicate exactly what they already did in Metrc, but with even less traceability.

“We’re pleased that Regrow was able to help Viridi Farms solve their Metrc challenges, through our automated operations,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “Regrow’s goal is to ensure the cannabis supply chain is being managed efficiently with accountability, and we take pride in helping our business partners make informed business decisions by eliminating their reliance on spreadsheets and giving them that Single Pane of Glass view into their entire business.”

“Not only did Regrow solve our Metrc problems, but they gave us so much more visibility into our operations than we ever imagined,” said Dawn Loos, Director of Compliance at Viridi Farms. “This partnership resulted in implementing a solution that solves Viridi’s business challenges, producing real-time analytics for their operators and executives, while making sure they operate in a compliant manner.”

Regrow’s unique approach to this challenge solved the issue by providing Viridi with a system that traced their regulatory requirements, but returned the administrative overhead back to the business, by taking processes that took all that time and reduced hours and days of work to minutes. Regrow’s platform has saved Viridi Farm’s time and money, while also providing useful data to help maximize their revenue by lowering the cost of goods sold. The Regrow platform also increased Viridi Farm’s visibility into their entire multi-state operations, providing real-time yield data and allowing Viridi Farms to coordinate staffing requirements in a single place. Viridi has also been able to automate many manual processes, saving additional time and money. Regrow’s robust notification engine even allows the team to stay proactive when production issues do arise.

Partnering with Regrow has lowered Viridi Farm’s operating costs in a significant way.

Regrow's robust Supply Chain Management platform allows Viridi to automate processes such as Cultivation, Inventory Management, Distribution, and Compliance by replacing spreadsheets that were being used to manage operations throughout the organization. Regrow can save time and money for any cannabis organization still using spreadsheets to manage any part of the operation by bringing all mission-critical data into one platform, allowing tracking, notifications, reporting, and forecasting in a way that provides the executive team with the insights needed to make strategic decisions with real-time data available to all parts of the operation at any time.

Regrow’s philosophy is to configure processes to match their customers unique business requirements in an easy to use environment. Regrow’s approach to Viridi’s challenges was to listen and collect information about how their unique environment works and understand Viridi’s cultivation processes, distribution channel, manufacturing needs and inventory requirements. By configuring the Regrow platform with their processes, Viridi Farms can now operate in a way that enables them to do business the way they want, while also tracking compliance through Metrc.

Regrow is founded by seasoned professionals with over 20+ years of experience successfully introducing software solutions to emerging industries, enabling them to address tedious and cumbersome tasks through automation and integrations. Regrow leverages ServiceNow’s industry leading, global infrastructure and security to rapidly deploy enterprise grade Supply Chain Management processes to operators in multiple locations, around the globe.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch contact info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is the premier cloud-based supply chain management platform designed specifically to help cannabis organizations manage their inventory, increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage their workforce, and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, the Regrow platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, the Regrow platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

