Aunalytics to Feature Its Advanced Data Analytics Solution for Mid-market Banks and Credit Unions at Financial Services Events in November and December

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics, a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today its participation at three financial services events in November and December. The company will showcase its Daybreak™ for Financial Services advanced data analytics solution and demonstrate how midmarket banks and credit unions can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to increase business wins and compete more effectively.



November and December events include:

Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“It is critical now more than ever that mid-market banks and credit unions take action based on real-time insights that deliver a 360-degree view of customers or members so they can be nimbler and pivot their strategies as the market shifts course,” said Katie Horvath, Chief Marketing Officer of Aunalytics. “Aunalytics solutions offer this granular level of insights as a service at speed to inform banking strategies. Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services, mid-market banks and credit unions can now deploy advanced analytics to more highly personalize their interactions with customers and members. It enables them to target-market more efficiently with the right product offering at the right time, and win business away from competitors to increase revenue. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions in the coming months, and demonstrating how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them strengthen their position in regional markets and compete more effectively.”

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics to Feature Its Advanced Data Analytics Solution for Mid-market Banks and Credit Unions at Financial Services Events in November and December #FinancialServices #Banks #CreditUnions #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-sized businesses and enterprises. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, Aunalytics offers managed IT services and managed analytics services, private cloud services, and a private cloud-native data platform for data management and analytics. The platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI – unifying distributed data silos into a single source of truth for highly accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI for accurate mission-critical insights. To solve the talent gap that so many mid-sized businesses and enterprises located in secondary markets face, Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model provides the technical talent needed for data management and analytics success in addition to its innovative technologies and tools. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .