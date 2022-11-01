Ceridian Announces Ceridian INSIGHTS 2022

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it will hold its annual customer conference, INSIGHTS 2022, from November 7 – 10 at the Wynn Las Vegas and will live-stream its general session keynotes.



INSIGHTS guests, including Ceridian’s customer and partner communities, will hear from visionary thought leaders, industry experts, and Ceridian executives.

Featured keynote speakers: Venus Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and David Horsager, Wall Street Journal best-selling author and CEO of the Trust Edge Leadership Institute.

Venus Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and David Horsager, Wall Street Journal best-selling author and CEO of the Trust Edge Leadership Institute. The INSIGHTS innovation keynote: David Ossip, Chair and Co-CEO, Leagh Turner, Co-CEO, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, will showcase the company’s vision along with new and transformational HCM innovations designed to serve today’s workforce and help organizations navigate the new world of work.

David Ossip, Chair and Co-CEO, Leagh Turner, Co-CEO, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, will showcase the company’s vision along with new and transformational HCM innovations designed to serve today’s workforce and help organizations navigate the new world of work. Ceridian customers: More than 40 customer speakers, including Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Danone North America, Fourteen Foods, OTG Management, and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, will share how they have transformed their HR operations with Dayforce to deliver people empowerment, workforce intelligence, and best-in-class compliance support.



Attendees will learn about new Dayforce features to help organizations empower their people, gain greater workforce intelligence, and support compliance in today’s flexible, borderless world of work.

INSIGHTS 2022 sponsors include: Titanium Plus sponsor: PwC; Titanium sponsor: THinK Best Practice; Diamond sponsors: AXL Global Consulting, EY, and Wise Consulting; Platinum sponsors: Equifax Inc., Go1, and PayTech; Gold sponsors: ClearCourse Consulting, DCH Advisors, Docebo, D2Xchange, Enforce, Experian Employer Services, HUB International, WorkJam, and Vintage Hill Consulting; Silver sponsors: American Payroll Association, Aquera, Asurint, BenefitScape, ClearStar, DocuSign, Dovetail Software, Emburse, GHRR, G-P, HireRight, HRchitect, Neocase™ Software, Providence Technology Solutions, Quodammodo Solutions, LLC, Seequelle, Shiftboard, Sterling, and The NOLA Group LLC; Bronze sponsors: BDO, Clinton Rubin LLC, People Force, Silver Cloud HR, and SuccessDay.

All general session keynotes, including the innovation keynote, will be live-streamed. The live event can be accessed through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event.

To register for Ceridian INSIGHTS 2022, visit: https://www.ceridian.com/insights.

