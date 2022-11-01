Minxie Launches First Creator-Focused NFT Ecosystem with Diverse Ways to Monetize Work, Stay in Control

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minxie is excited to announce at WebSummit 2022 that it is launching the first complete creator-focused ecosystem, a social media content platform and NFT marketplace, to bring the focus back on the people who matter the most – the creators. Minxie aims to restore financial and IP control back to creators – something that is missing in today's creator economy. Content creators and NFT artists deserve to monetize their creations and safeguard their rights, and they don't want to have to promote on different platforms to only a fraction of their community. Minxie addresses all of these issues, using a combination of blockchain and traditional tech to provide better intellectual property rights and offerings for NFTs and subscriptions.

Minxie offers an open and uncensored marketplace and platform that allows creators of all types to offer their work to the people who already love them and the people who discover they love them - building community as they monetize. Aside from NFTs, creators can offer subscription-based content and create profiles where they may offer free content to reach a wider audience while utilizing additional monetization features such as unlockable content, live streaming, a personal merch shop, paid messaging, and more. Unlike most platforms, Minxie provides creators with tools to help with community building and discoverability, without having to leave the platform to monetize. The result is an ecosystem of creativity where a creator can sustain their work and focus on making content and/or products to sell and showcase. The only qualifiers to create and sell on Minxie are to verify you are 18 or older and maintain that the activity in your content is legal, safe, all creators have consented to the release, and the content is not harmful.

The creator economy is made of more than 59 million content creators, representing over $100 billion. Unfortunately, only 5% of creators earn revenue directly from their platforms, the rest relying on brand deals and sponsorships. Minxie offers an entirely new way for creators to support themselves with their work, and rely on the value of Minxie's transactional token, $GOOD, to maintain its value.

"Last year, we saw a 50x increase in NFT trades. Minxie has a lot to offer every NFT maker and their communities with its unique proposition – here is a place where you can come and create, connect with potential buyers, and monetize your creations. The focus remains on the artist," says Kyle Jackson, CEO at Minxie.

A platform like this requires the cumulative effort of several minds, and Minxie is a good example of collaboration. The platform was founded in 2021 by six core members who specialize in diverse but complementary fields – software, cyber security, blockchain infrastructure, securities and entertainment law, marketing, licensing, and content creation.

Content creators, who have so far been left at the mercy of the platforms they made relevant, will love the fact that, at last, there is a place like Minxie that gives them exactly what they have always wanted – a place to create, interact, trade and monetize their creations in a well-knit community of like-minded people.

"We found that no one was willing to address some core issues faced by content creators like limitations on being discovered, centralized revenue, loss of royalties and profits, and unfair power dynamics. So we went ahead and created Minxie, where the focus is on what creators want and need," says Tina Lou, Head of Marketing at Minxie.

"As a creator-focused content platform and NFT marketplace, we are giving control back to creators, using blockchain-based infrastructure to allow creators to control their IP rights, and monetize their work in multiple ways, including sales, rentals, royalties, subscriptions, and more.. Minxie is about security and safety on your terms" - Alexandra Damsker, CLO at Minxie.

Anyone interested in joining the Minxie ecosystem, playfully deemed the "Minxieverse" by its founders, is welcome to connect with the team. Minxie would love to talk to creators, innovators, technology enthusiasts, and believers in the values of decentralization and freedom of expression.

