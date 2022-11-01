Gordon’s Fine Wine Acquires Bakers’ Best Catering

WALTHAM, Mass. and NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon’s Fine Wine, a leading fourth-generation purveyor of fine wine and spirits, today announced it has acquired Bakers’ Best Catering, an esteemed food and catering institution known for its excellence in catered events for businesses, universities, hospitals, and families across the greater Boston area. Expanding Gordon’s renowned retail offering to include the fine food and quality catering of Bakers’ Best, this merger creates an elevated gourmet experience for New Englanders distinguished by an irrepressible alchemy of fine wine, food, and people.



Founded in 1934, Gordon’s began as a single shop in Waltham that has grown into New England's premier Wine & Spirits destination including four Boston-area locations, an online storefront, and a suite of fine wine services. Nationally recognized for its world-class fine wine program, brothers David and Kenny Gordon have worked tirelessly to honor the legacy of their family’s retail business by enhancing the way consumers experience fine wines and other beverages, while reimagining it for a new generation of customers.

Founded in 1984 in Newton Highlands by Michael Baker, Bakers’ Best has evolved from a small storefront with a select menu to a New England success story whose catering and food service are continuously growing in its 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art commissary in Needham.

“I received my very first paycheck from Bakers’ Best. They’ve been a part of my life, and my family’s, for decades,” said David Gordon, President of Gordon’s. “Bakers’ Best is synonymous with great food and events, and it is a much-loved institution throughout Greater Boston. Their passion for bringing the experience of great food to people in a way that makes their day or event special truly resonates with our team, because that’s the way we think about the beverages we sell. Great food and great wine make life great – and now we’re bringing them together under one roof.”

Both Gordon’s Fine Wine and Bakers’ Best share a rich history of entrepreneurship, innovation, and success. “When you build something with integrity and passion, always putting our employees and customers first, chances are you will find success,” said Michael Baker, founder of Bakers’ Best. “I am now in my 70’s and feel tremendous pride both in what we have accomplished and the lives we have touched.”

Baker went on to note, “David Gordon has the vision, experience, and energy to take Bakers’ Best even further, and I am thrilled to stay on to help them leverage the skill sets, success, and products of both brands to bring something truly unique and wonderful to our customers.”

The merger comes as both companies exit the COVID-19 pandemic with increasing demand for their products and services. The combined company will employ 250 individuals, with no expected reductions in headcount, and will utilize Bakers’ Best Needham commissary as its fulfillment and consultative-sales center.

For more information about Gordon’s and Bakers’ Best Catering, see gordonswine.com and bakersbestcatering.com, respectively.

About Gordon’s Fine Wine

For over 85 years and four generations, Gordon’s Fine Wine has enabled and enhanced its customers’ access to, and experience of, great wine and spirits. What began as a single store in Waltham, MA has grown into multiple sales channels, including four Boston-based retail locations, an active online storefront, direct-to-consumer sales, and an array of renowned educational events and catered beverage services. Passionate experts with true respect for the products we sell and people we serve, Gordon’s thrives by putting our customers first, constantly innovating to bring them the joy of fine wine, spirits, and fellowship that make life special.

About Bakers’ Best

Bakers’ Best Catering is a Boston and Metro West area caterer, specializing in corporate catering, full-service social catering and event planning, and an extensive specialty foods menu for delivery. Bakers’ catering offices provide both event planning for social and corporate functions, as well as personal catering assistance. Bakers’ corporate catering division specializes in full-service corporate catering and delivery for all business needs. Bakers’ clients include many Fortune 500 companies and local businesses in Boston, Cambridge, and the surrounding areas.

