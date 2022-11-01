ZeroBounce Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce was named to the inaugural Power Partner Awards, Inc. magazine announced today. The roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.

Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. Business Media selected only 252 firms around the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list honors companies in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"It's a privilege for ZeroBounce to be a power partner to more than 200,000 companies around the globe," says ZeroBounce Founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "Our email optimization tools ensure the quality of their email data, allow them to reach their customers' inboxes, and hit revenue goals. This award recognizes our team's hard work, passion, and the contribution we bring to our partners' success."

ZeroBounce is just about to relaunch its platform, adding more speed and accuracy to its email validation service and a more intuitive user experience. Furthermore, the company will soon launch an email list evaluator, allowing users to get a glimpse into their email list health based on a quick sampling.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Inc. partnered with social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification and deliverability platform helping 200,000+ customers land more emails in the inbox.

The software removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure. It is GDPR and SOC 2 Type 2-compliant and ensures the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 13 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Sephora.

In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

