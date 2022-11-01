Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

QTD Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Total lease rental income $ 205,152 $ 203,232 $ 195,830 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net $ 22,788 $ 23,213 $ 20,028 Income from operations $ 123,292 $ 122,847 $ 114,037 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,400 $ 78,590 $ 64,729 Net income attributable to common shareholders

per diluted common share $ 1.64 $ 1.63 $ 1.28 Adjusted net income(1) $ 76,562 $ 78,522 $ 76,502 Adjusted net income per diluted common share(1) $ 1.64 $ 1.63 $ 1.52 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 192,647 $ 191,086 $ 184,240 Average fleet utilization(2) 99.4 % 99.6 % 99.8 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU)(3) 4,478,963 4,508,490 4,264,946 Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period 93.6 % 93.3 % 92.6 %

(1) Refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” set forth below.

(2) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

(3) TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.

Net income of $76.4 million for the third quarter, or $1.64 per diluted common share, as compared to $78.6 million, or $1.63 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022;



Adjusted net income of $76.6 million for the third quarter, or $1.64 per diluted common share, as compared to $78.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA of $192.6 million for the third quarter, as compared to $191.1 million for the second quarter of 2022;

Average and ending utilization rate for the third quarter of 99.4% and 99.1%, respectively;

Added $765 million of new containers through the first nine months of 2022, primarily assigned to long-term finance leases;

Repurchased 1,717,997 common shares at an average price of $30.30 per share during the third quarter. On October 25, 2022, Textainer's board of directors authorized a further increase of $100 million to the share repurchase program. Combined with the increased authorization, the remaining available authority under the share repurchase program totaled $168 million as of the end of the third quarter;

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record as of December 2, 2022; and

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a $0.25 per common share cash dividend, payable on December 15, 2022 to holders of record as of December 2, 2022.

“We are pleased to deliver yet another quarter of very strong results, continuing the positive momentum from our record performance last quarter. For the third quarter, lease rental income was $205 million, adjusted net income was $77 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.64, representing an annualized ROE of 18%. As we had anticipated, demand for new containers was muted during the third quarter as shipping lines operate with sufficient inventories, thereby limiting lease out opportunities. Despite the normalizing market environment, we delivered a solid performance as we harvested the benefit of our investment strategy over the past two years and continued to benefit from favorable disposal prices for older containers. We also delivered a strong EPS thanks to our elevated share buyback activity as we remain focused on optimizing capital allocation and creating long-term shareholder value,” stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As overall shipping demand eased, customers started redelivering mostly old sales age containers they had kept active in a buoyant environment. This allowed us to increase our own disposal volumes and realize an exceptional $23 million of gains on disposal despite lower overall resale prices.”

“We expect to see a continuation of lower demand for new containers over the coming quarters following a record 18 months of capex in 2020 and 2021. Given lessened opportunities to deploy accretive capex, we remain focused on returning capital to common shareholders through our ongoing dividend and share repurchase programs. During the third quarter, we repurchased 1,717,997 shares, and repurchases total 8% of outstanding common shares since the beginning of the year. We intend to remain both active and opportunistic as it relates to share repurchase activity.”

“In closing, we are very pleased with our performance in the third quarter and year to date. Our balance sheet remains strong, with healthy liquidity, an efficient capital structure with more than 90% fixed rate and hedged financing, and demonstrated expense control and efficiency. We believe we are well-positioned to navigate the current economic environment and we remain focused on prioritizing capital allocation in this slower growth period while preparing for future market cycle opportunities,” concluded Ghesquiere.

Third-Quarter Results

Total lease rental income for the quarter increased $1.9 million from the second quarter of 2022 due to the full quarter benefit from capex investment deployed earlier in the year and one more billing day in the current quarter.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net for the quarter remained relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2022. Higher sales volumes were offset by a reduction in average gain per container sold.

Direct container expense – owned fleet for the quarter increased $1.9 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher maintenance, handling and storage expense resulting from slightly escalated redeliveries of predominantly older, sales age containers, in turn driving our increased resale activity.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter remained relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2022, as most new container investment has been assigned to long-term finance leases, which do not incur depreciation.

General and administrative expense for the quarter decreased $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2022, which included lower professional and IT costs.

Interest expense for the quarter increased $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in our average effective interest rate.

Other, net for the quarter increased $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2022, in line with higher interest income resulting from higher average interest rate yields.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2022 will be held at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-300-8521 (U.S. & Canada) and 1-412-317-6026 (International). The call and archived replay may also be accessed via webcast on Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world’s leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 130,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,000 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) We expect to see a continuation of lower demand for new containers over the coming quarters; (ii) We believe we are well-positioned to navigate the current economic environment; (iii) We intend to remain both active and opportunistic as it relates to share repurchase activity; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 “Key Information— Risk Factors” in Textainer’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022.

Textainer’s views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Operating leases - owned fleet $ 153,540 $ 152,655 $ 457,622 $ 435,083 Operating leases - managed fleet 12,322 13,175 37,641 42,982 Finance leases and container leaseback financing

receivable - owned fleet 39,290 30,000 111,839 74,443 Total lease rental income 205,152 195,830 607,102 552,508 Management fees - non-leasing 710 598 1,915 2,746 Trading container sales proceeds 5,791 6,307 18,801 22,648 Cost of trading containers sold (5,334 ) (3,668 ) (17,035 ) (13,612 ) Trading container margin 457 2,639 1,766 9,036 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net 22,788 20,028 61,914 51,222 Operating expenses: Direct container expense - owned fleet 8,717 5,210 21,015 17,794 Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors 10,952 11,751 33,427 38,770 Depreciation and amortization 73,238 73,641 218,688 210,950 General and administrative expense 11,739 12,543 36,451 34,263 Bad debt expense (recovery), net 206 (15 ) 743 (1,225 ) Container lessee default expense (recovery), net 963 1,928 1,518 (1,185 ) Total operating expenses 105,815 105,058 311,842 299,367 Income from operations 123,292 114,037 360,855 316,145 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (41,242 ) (33,128 ) (114,144 ) (92,381 ) Debt termination expense — (11,866 ) — (15,078 ) Realized loss on financial instruments, net — (112 ) — (5,516 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on financial instruments, net (204 ) 83 (326 ) 4,681 Other, net 1,368 (730 ) 1,748 (527 ) Net other expense (40,078 ) (45,753 ) (112,722 ) (108,821 ) Income before income taxes 83,214 68,284 248,133 207,324 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,846 ) 59 (5,532 ) (890 ) Net income 81,368 68,343 242,601 206,434 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,968 3,614 14,906 5,860 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,400 $ 64,729 $ 227,695 $ 200,574 Net income attributable to common shareholders per share: Basic $ 1.66 $ 1.31 $ 4.82 $ 4.03 Diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.28 $ 4.73 $ 3.96 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 45,896 49,414 47,252 49,804 Diluted 46,707 50,417 48,092 50,708







TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,652 $ 206,210 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,694 and $1,290, respectively 167,990 125,746 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $204 and $100, respectively 131,477 113,048 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $49 and $38, respectively 52,919 30,317 Trading containers 7,565 12,740 Containers held for sale 19,578 7,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,616 14,184 Due from affiliates, net 2,723 2,376 Total current assets 541,520 511,628 Restricted cash 108,980 76,362 Marketable securities 2,540 2,866 Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,998,515 and $1,851,664, respectively 4,469,642 4,731,878 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $899 and $643 respectively 1,721,419 1,693,042 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $54 and $75, respectively 784,972 323,830 Derivative instruments 152,701 12,278 Deferred taxes 1,055 1,073 Other assets 14,206 14,487 Total assets $ 7,797,035 $ 7,367,444 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,178 $ 22,111 Container contracts payable 6,521 140,968 Other liabilities 4,994 4,895 Due to container investors, net 19,215 17,985 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $8,113 and $8,624, respectively 400,205 380,207 Total current liabilities 453,113 566,166 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $29,192 and $32,019, respectively 5,293,242 4,960,313 Derivative instruments - 2,139 Income tax payable 11,543 10,747 Deferred taxes 13,759 7,589 Other liabilities 35,009 39,236 Total liabilities 5,806,666 5,586,190 Shareholders' equity: Cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference

per share. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent

to 12,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share) 300,000 300,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,711,457 shares issued

and 44,946,097 shares outstanding at 2022; 59,503,710 shares issued and 48,831,855 shares

outstanding at 2021 597 595 Treasury shares, at cost, 14,765,360 and 10,671,855 shares, respectively (292,234 ) (158,459 ) Additional paid-in capital 438,718 428,945 Accumulated other comprehensive income 150,448 9,750 Retained earnings 1,392,840 1,200,423 Total shareholders’ equity 1,990,369 1,781,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,797,035 $ 7,367,444







TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 242,601 $ 206,434 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 218,688 210,950 Bad debt expense (recovery), net 743 (1,225 ) Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net 1,910 (4,835 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 326 (4,681 ) Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion

of bond discounts 7,710 7,153 Debt termination expense — 15,078 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net (61,914 ) (51,222 ) Share-based compensation expense 5,315 4,208 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 122,272 1,757 Total adjustments 295,050 177,183 Net cash provided by operating activities 537,651 383,617 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of containers and fixed assets (385,087 ) (1,689,588 ) Payment on container leaseback financing receivable (533,867 ) (18,705 ) Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets 143,849 112,745 Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable 42,806 21,081 Net cash used in investing activities (732,299 ) (1,574,467 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 989,650 4,229,756 Payments on debt (640,063 ) (3,199,942 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,326 ) (21,107 ) Proceeds from container leaseback financing liability, net — 16,305 Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net (599 ) (3,128 ) Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount — 290,550 Purchase of treasury shares (133,775 ) (45,789 ) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options 4,460 6,789 Dividends paid on common shares (35,278 ) — Dividends paid on preferred shares (14,906 ) (4,433 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (21,500 ) Other — (654 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 165,163 1,246,847 Effect of exchange rate changes (455 ) (108 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,940 ) 55,889 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 282,572 205,165 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 252,632 $ 261,054 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest expense and realized loss and settlement on derivative instruments, net $ 104,844 $ 115,454 Income taxes paid $ 257 $ 1,559 Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned $ 143,317 $ 47,490 Supplemental disclosures of noncash operating activities: Receipt of marketable securities from a lessee $ - $ 5,789 Right-of-use asset for leased property $ - $ 272 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities: (Decrease) increase in accrued container purchases $ (134,447 ) $ 51,147 Containers placed in finance leases $ 217,659 $ 902,748

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer’s operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expense, unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments and marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer’s ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer’s listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,400 $ 78,590 $ 64,729 $ 227,695 $ 200,574 Adjustments: Debt termination expense — — 11,866 — 15,078 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 204 (85 ) (83 ) 326 (4,681 ) Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement — — 116 — 116 Impact of reconciling items on income tax (42 ) 17 (126 ) (68 ) (229 ) Adjusted net income $ 76,562 $ 78,522 $ 76,502 $ 227,953 $ 210,858 Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 1.64 $ 1.63 $ 1.52 $ 4.74 $ 4.16





Three Months Ended, Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 76,400 $ 78,590 $ 64,729 $ 227,695 $ 200,574 Adjustments: Interest income (1,150 ) (257 ) (20 ) (1,443 ) (83 ) Interest expense 41,242 37,593 33,128 114,144 92,381 Debt termination expense — — 11,866 — 15,078 Realized loss on derivative instruments, net — — 4 — 5,408 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net 204 (85 ) (83 ) 326 (4,681 ) Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement — — 116 — 116 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,846 2,047 (59 ) 5,532 890 Depreciation and amortization 73,238 72,957 73,641 218,688 210,950 Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net 867 241 918 1,108 (4,835 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 192,647 $ 191,086 $ 184,240 $ 566,050 $ 515,798



