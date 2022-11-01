Maison Luxe Announces Expansion and Initial $500,000 Retail Inventory Stocking With Princess World Jewelers Caribbean for the Upcoming Cruise Ship Season

FORT LEE, NJ, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is proud to announce the Company has expanded its relationship with Princess World Jewelers and completed an inventory stocking of Princess World Jewelers' Caribbean location in anticipation of the upcoming cruise ship season. The Caribbean location is an add-on to the Company’s previously announced partnership with Princess to showcase a selection of fine timepieces for their showrooms in Alaska. The initial retail stocking of more than $500,000 of luxury timepieces in the Caribbean location is nearly double the Company’s prior arrangement. Princess World Jewelers, with retail locations in Alaska and the Caribbean, caters primarily to cruise ship passengers.

Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani stated, “We are excited to continue to expand our placement of luxury timepieces with Princess World Jewelers, a significant player in the duty-free port and cruise ship marketplace. I am delighted with our association with Princess World, and as cruise ship passenger travel continues to rebound, we expect to further grow our relationship with Princess World.”

Princess World Jewelers has over 30 years of retail presence in both the Caribbean and Alaska, specializing in the duty-free ports and cruise ship industries. The Company engaged in a partnership for the Alaska season and both parties have worked diligently to set up a successful allocation for their upcoming Caribbean season.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

