CymaBay Announces Appointment of Charles McWherter, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research and Development

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced the appointment of Dr. Charles McWherter as President of Research and Development.



“We are excited to announce the promotion of Chuck to President of Research and Development, in addition to his continuing role as Chief Scientific Officer. Chuck joined CymaBay in 2007 and has served as Chief Scientific Officer since 2013. In this role he has been instrumental in the development of seladelpar. Chuck’s extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry as an executive focused on discovery, research and development and the depth of knowledge attained in our therapeutic areas of focus make him a perfect fit to serve in this expanded capacity. We look forward to Chuck’s continuing guidance and strategic leadership as we move seladelpar through its next critical phase of development and into commercialization,” said Sujal Shah, Chief Executive Officer.

As President of Research and Development, Dr. McWherter will have responsibility for CymaBay’s R&D organization, including clinical, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, and non-clinical and manufacturing functions, and overseeing the company’s discovery and development pipeline in all therapeutic areas.

“It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the talented and experienced R&D team at CymaBay. Their dedication to bring transformational therapies to patients with rare liver disease is truly inspiring. My role as CSO and President of Research and Development is one to orchestrate the focus and execution of the talents of the entire team to deliver for our stakeholders,” said Dr. McWherter. “Since the inception of the seladelpar program, I have witnessed unrelenting progress, while overcoming daunting challenges. Together we have demonstrated a clinical profile for seladelpar that convinces me of its exceptional potential to address unmet needs for patients with primary biliary cholangitis.”

About Dr. McWherter

Dr. McWherter has served as Chief Scientific Officer since 2013. From 2007 to 2013, he served as Senior Vice President, Research and Preclinical Development. From 2003 to 2007, he served as Vice President and Head of the Cardiovascular Therapeutics Research areas of Pfizer Inc. From 2001 to 2003, Dr. McWherter served as Vice President of Drug Discovery at Sugen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company acquired by Pfizer Inc. in 2003. Dr. McWherter obtained his Ph.D. from Cornell University.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), PRIority MEdicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class treatment for people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Cautionary Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the potential for seladelpar to treat PBC, the potential benefits to patients, CymaBay’s expectations and plans regarding its current and future clinical trials and CymaBay’s ability to fund current and planned clinical trials are forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events regarding the further development of seladelpar could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to: the success, cost and timing of any of CymaBay's product development activities, including clinical trials; effects observed in trials to date that may not be repeated in the future; any delays or inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of CymaBay's product candidates in the United States or worldwide; and the ability of CymaBay to obtain sufficient financing to complete development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates in the United States and worldwide. Additional risks relating to CymaBay are contained in CymaBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. CymaBay disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

(973) 818-8198

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7578

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com