Worldwide Surface Disinfectant Industry to 2028 - Asia-Pacific will have Considerable Growth

The global surface disinfectant market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases is one of the prime factors affecting and driving the market.

Additionally, the increasing incidence of wound infection, growing demand for disinfectants from the hospital is also estimated to be the prime factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. However, the side effects due to toxic composition are major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global surface disinfectant market across the globe.

Further, the new composition of disinfectants developed is one of the key factors that are creating opportunities for the market. New product launches in the market are likely to drive the growth of the global surface disinfectant market.

For instance, in November 2020, 3M had received approval from the US environmental protection agency (EPA) for its TB quat disinfectant-ready to use cleaner.

This disinfecting solution kills the virus of COVID-19 within 60 seconds contact time on hard and non-porous surfaces as per the confirmation by laboratory testing. The surfaces which can be disinfected through it are floors, walls, metal surfaces, and stainless-steel surfaces among others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Surface Disinfectant Market

The global surface disinfectant market was positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic in the major economies has disrupted the manufacturing and transportation sector. However, due to the pandemic COVID-19, there is an increase in demand related to products that are used for the purpose of disinfecting various things.

With the increasing awareness related to safety and security against COVID-19 along with maintaining better health and hygiene, the disinfectant spray is been adopted everywhere which is favoring the market scenario. Moreover, many players present in the market are coming up with new surface disinfectant products which are effective against COVID-19.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented based on type, formulation, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into oxidizing and non-oxidizing. By formulation, the market is segmented into liquid, spray and wipes. Further, by end-user, market is segmented into hospital and diagnostic center, pharmaceutical companies, laboratory and research institutes, homecare and other.

Based on the formulation, disinfectant sprays are the sprays that are being used to purify surfaces from the harmful effect of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. These sprays are frequently used in hospitals, dental surgeries, and bathrooms among others for the purpose of disinfecting things. Additionally, these sprays contain highly effective bactericides along with effective virucidal agents that supports in killing the bacteria within seconds.

Regional Outlooks

The global surface disinfectant market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held a considerable share in 2020 in the global surface disinfectant market.

Some factors that are boosting the market growth in North America are growing awareness regarding health, leading manufacturers, and players present along with increasing R&D activities by them in the region. Additionally, a well-developed infrastructure of health is another factor that is promoting the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific will have Considerable Growth in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the market. Increasing awareness among people regarding health and hygiene along with an increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies of the region are likely to drive the growth of the regional market. Further due to, rising health care expenditure in India, China, and South Korea are also some of the factors that are affecting and impacting the growth in this market.

Market Player Outlook

Key players of the global surface disinfectant market are 3M, DuPont, Ecolab, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Procter & Gamble among others. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as product launches. For instance, in April 2021, Metrex Research, LLC, CaviWipes product is considered to be fully qualified for the US environmental protection agency's (EPA) emerging viral pathogen claim for its surface disinfectant wipes. CaviWipes is a multi-purpose disinfectant wipe that is considered to be effective against 42 pathogens that also includes COVID-19.

