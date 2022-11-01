Interventional Radiology Market to hit USD 40 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The interventional radiology market value is set to exceed USD 40 billion by 2030, according to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing geriatric population in developed nations, along with the rising occurrence of chronic disorders owing to age-related issues has increased the demand for diagnostic and treatment methods. Elderly people are vulnerable to chronic cardiovascular disorders due to higher risk of vascular smooth muscle cell apoptosis, greater calcium deposition, and increased vessel diameter. As a result, the geriatric population opts for interventional radiology procedures and other diagnostic methods that integrate minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Interventional radiology market from the CT scanners product segment was worth over USD 3 billion in 2021. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders is driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic methods. CT scanners are often used in R&D and diagnostic applications to identify various body abnormalities and diseases. These scanners help evaluate lung diseases and conditions such as pneumonia, cancer, blockage, and other chronic ailments, increasing their consumption as preferred interventional radiology tools.

Interventional radiology market from the cardiology applications was valued at over USD 7.5 billion in 2021. Interventional cardiology cannulates the heart under X-ray vision and is used for acute myocardial infarction and cardiac catheterization. This diagnostic method has gained favor due to its ability to reduce pain & inflammation, minimize scars, and avoid long post-operative recovery. These advantages are contributing to the increasing usage of interventional radiology for procedures like fluoroscopy in cardiology applications.

Hospitals end-use segment accounted for more than 50% business share in 2021. Hospitals offer improved diagnoses using the interventional radiology method, which increases patient preference for hospitals. Rising admissions for CT scans, cancer screenings, and X-rays, in addition to the availability of skilled professionals, will increase the consumption of interventional radiology devices in hospitals.

North America interventional radiology market is expected to be valued at USD 14 billion by 2030. The presence of key industry players, along with the growing preference for minimally invasive operations is driving product adoption in the region. Some of these players are focusing on new product development as a prominent growth strategy. Moreover, the growing occurrence of acute diseases such as kidney cancer and increasing hospital admissions for these diseases will boost regional industry landscape.

Some of the companies operating in the interventional radiology market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical System Corporation, Koninkilijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Fujifilm Corporation. Companies are planning key launches to expand their product offerings.

