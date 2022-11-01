Angel Dust Announces Successful Token Launch, Recently Winning Best DeFi Project Award in Crypto Expo Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Dust, a next generation NFT marketplace where artists and collectors can create, sell and collect digital items secured with blockchain, has officially launched the native $AD token on the BNB Smart Chain. Angel Dust had a record-setting subscription pre-sale on PinkSale in September, where 44,800 BNB were committed.

The token launch happened exactly at 11:11 AM PST, on Halloween October 31, 2022. The token can be purchased on Pancake Swap and Safemoon Swap.





Moreover, Angel Dust won the Best DeFi Project of 2022 award in the Crypto Expo Dubai, attended by 10,000+ individuals. With a community of 16,000+ organic members on Telegram, Angel Dust is set to become the number 1 community-focused NFT marketplace.

Devan Wonders, the Co-CEO of Angel Dust, spoke about several DeFi related topics and represented Angel Dust in the Crypt Expo Dubai 2022 (5-6th October).





A Dive into Angel Dust Ecosystem

With a broad range of token payment acceptances and a functioning token burn idea that any crypto token or NFT community can employ to provide their holders even more benefit, Angel Dust is a marketplace that seeks to revolutionize the NFT culture and how the NFT and Token communities currently perceive one another by effectively bringing both these communities together.

New users can launch their own NFT and build their own NFT sale more easily thanks to the Angel Dust launchpad on the Marketplace. No coding experience is required; all you need to do is browse to the terminal and quickly create your own NFT.

With a variety of services and automated listing of your NFT on several NFT markets, Angel Dust also provides numerous other features to assist users with the entire NFT launch.

Here is an overview of Angel Dust Utility List:

Multi-chain NFT Marketplace & Launchpads Buy/Sell NFTs using AD, Safemoon and Other Tokens Incentive for Token Communities to buy NFTs Leader in Crypto Payments for NFTs Marketplace Token Burns(Destroying) Raffle System $AD Service Buy Backs & Burns

Angel Dust Tokenomics

Token Name: Angel Dust

Token Ticker: $AD

Network: BNB Smart Chain (BEP20)

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000 AD (Check allocation on whitepaper)

AD (BEP20) Contact Address: 0x0D536B28Cb33226DBab5B3B086b2c257F859E16B

Taxation:

Angel Dust taxes will have a standard 5.69% fee on every transaction for transfer, buy and sell(otherwise referred to as its Tokenomics). The transaction fee is further divided in the following way:

Marketing: 3%

Team: 1.69%

Development: 1%

Furthermore, Angel Dust is also collaborating with celebrities, crypto influencers and communities, doing AMAs and advertisements on crypto platforms, and press and social media marketing to help the project grow and reach newer heights.

To get more information about Angel Dust, visit the project’s official website or check out their Twitter and Telegram to know more about the community.

About Angel Dust

Angel Dust Marketplace is a next generation community-focused NFT marketplace providing artists and collectors with the opportunity to create, sell and collect digital items secured with blockchain.

Angel Dust is ultimately owned by the community, which means it supports collaborative efforts in marketing, development, community administration, and other areas. Angel Dust has a long-term commitment. The project's objectives include long-term ecosystem expansion and a successful investment that will outlive any passing trends.

