Charlie Trippe, Senior Government and Corporate Lawyer, Launches Mediation Career With Upchurch Watson White & Max

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles M. "Charlie" Trippe Jr., a former chief counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration, a senior in-house attorney with one of the country's largest freight railroads and general counsel to a Florida governor and a Florida attorney general, has become a member of Upchurch Watson White & Max's panel of neutrals.

Mr. Trippe plans to use the skills, judgment and knowledge he developed as a senior government and corporate lawyer - and as a national and regional firm litigation partner - in the resolution of complex and high-value disputes. He brings deep experience in the transportation industry, government and private law practice to his new career as a mediator and arbitrator.

"Charlie Trippe brings a rich mix of private practice, governmental and transportation industry experience to the firm," said John Upchurch, UWWM president. "We plan to build a transportation practice group around him, which will serve clients nationwide, and are so pleased to have him join us."

As a partner of Moseley Prichard Parrish Knight and Jones in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2001 to 2011 and 2012 to 2017, Mr. Trippe focused on difficult and high-risk civil litigation, representing major corporations and entrepreneurs among his many business clients, with an emphasis on transportation matters. He will bring the sophisticated litigation judgment and practical insight he gained in his private practice to resolving disputes flexibly and pragmatically.

He is admitted to practice in Florida, New York and Massachusetts. Highlights of his career so far include his service with the FAA and as senior in-house attorney with CSX Transportation Inc., and as general counsel to Florida Gov. Rick Scott and to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. He was also a litigation partner in the New York office of Jones Day, a nationally leading law firm.

