HelpAround Rebrands as RxWare, Reiterates its Mission to Accelerate the Patient Journey

Washington D.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxWare (formerly known as HelpAround), the only Patient Journey Gateway that provides a vendor-neutral, digital infrastructure for drug manufacturers to accelerate the entire patient journey, announces its new name and brand. The new name, RxWare, was developed to more precisely align with its proprietary technology at the backbone of the specialty patient journey, removing the vendor-integration hurdles drug manufacturers face when attempting to streamline patients’ path to therapy.

RxWare’s mission is to simplify the lives of patients and their caregivers by providing drug manufacturers the infrastructure for connecting and accelerating the patient journey, from onboarding to adherence. The company’s Patient Journey Gateway is vendor-neutral, putting the manufacturer brand teams in control of the patient experience and allowing them to establish digital connectivity across Hub, Copay, PAP, pharmacy, and nursing vendors. The rebrand comes as 27% of specialty drug prescriptions and therapies are abandoned or never started, costing manufacturers $76 billion in lost revenue annually.

“We are excited to announce our new name as RxWare,” said Yishai Knobel, co-founder and CEO. “Our goal has always been to simplify patients' lives and this new focus will allow us to empower specialty pharma manufacturers with the infrastructure to deliver a seamless patient experience. Patients are already facing difficult diagnosis, there is absolutely no reason they should face a challenging patient journey as well.”

RxWare’s new name and brand will be reflected in a redesigned website and logo. For more information, visit www.RxWare.io

About RxWare

RxWare (formerly known as HelpAround) is the only Patient Journey Gateway that provides a vendor-neutral digital infrastructure for drug manufacturers to streamline and accelerate the entire patient journey. The company’s Patient Journey Gateway is the only omnichannel, vendor-neutral solution that supports a range of existing patient services and organizations across ePrescribe systems, Hubs, specialty pharmacies, affordability solutions, system integrators, and nursing vendors to improve the utilization of patient resources and therapy outcomes. Focusing on out-of-the-box connectivity, the Patient Journey Gateway enables pharmaceutical brands to easily turn complex patient journeys into effortless patient experiences.

Attachment