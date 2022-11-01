New Jersey Podiatrist Teams with Ankle & Foot Centers of America

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown New Jersey podiatrist Lindsey Calligaro, DPM, of Wayne Foot & Ankle Center has recently teamed with Ankle & Foot Centers of America, the market leader in physician practice management and process improvement, to better serve patients. Wayne Foot & Ankle Center has been providing the highest-quality care to patients for over 40 years, and is dedicated to improving the lives of people in the northern NJ community.

Dr. Lindsey Calligaro earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 2011 and attended a comprehensive three (3) year residency in Scranton, Pennsylvania with Dr. Guido LaPorta. Dr. Calligaro served as Chief Fellow during her fellowship in Baltimore, Maryland, at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics/International Center for Limb Lengthening. Dr. Calligaro's training specialized in complex foot and ankle deformity correction and pediatric deformity correction. Dr. Calligaro treats a variety of foot and ankle problems, including bunions, heel pain, trauma, and flatfeet. She also specializes in all aspects of pediatric foot and ankle deformity correction with a special interest in clubfoot. Helping to serve the needs of patients is what brought Dr. Calligaro to podiatry, and it is what motivates her to provide the best care possible every day.

Teaming with Ankle & Foot Centers of America allows physicians like Dr. Calligaro to do what they do best, take care of patients. With Ankle and Foot Centers of America, Dr. Calligaro is now able to benefit from the most advanced software, reporting, and office support in the industry. As healthcare becomes more complicated with technology and regulation, physicians must rely on expert support.

Incorporating the central scheduling team and call center from Ankle and Foot Centers of America allows patients to make appointments with greater ease with this Wayne, NJ, Podiatrist. Whether booking online or over the phone, patients can now expect to have a more streamlined experience. Additionally, Ankle and Foot Centers of America incorporates advanced network safeguards to better protect patient data and provides new training for staff on the latest advances and changes in healthcare.

With a shared commitment to excellence and dedication to patient well-being, Dr. Calligaro and the team at Ankle and Foot Centers of America look forward to treating the foot and ankle needs of patients in north New Jersey.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America - Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is dedicated to providing patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Alexis Pickford

Marketing Representative

678-561-9000



