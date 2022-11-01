Renovi, Twipe and Telegraph Media Group partner to showcase metaverse opportunities in publishing sector

London, UK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovi, a leading metaverse marketplace and design studio has teamed up with Telegraph Media Group; and Twipe, a leading Belgian-based digital publishing, analytics and personalisation platform, to showcase the opportunities available to publishers in the metaverse, at the Twipe Digital Growth Summit 2022, in London.

The Summit saw the three companies address more than 100 leading publishers across the world, to discuss how emerging technologies such as the metaverse, Web3 and AI, will reshape how news is consumed in the future and the impact this will have on the media industry.



Participants in the session were guided through the Decentraland metaverse to see the extent of what is possible with 3D design and software development.



Renovi worked with Decentraland to create, in its Crypto Valley Convention Center, a dedicated event and conference space – fully branded for the Digital Growth Summit including special banners and a video showcase.



Adonis Zachariades, co-founder of Renovi – the leading NFT marketplace for architects, 3D designers and developers in the metaverse – led a hands-on session - demonstrating how the media can utilise the metaverse to reach new audiences and offer more immersive experiences.

Howard Elston, principle creative technologist at The Telegraph, took attendees through a step-by-step interactive experience on how to create an NFT, setting up their own crypto wallet, and gifted them with their own uniquely designed collectable token.

Zachariades said: “We’re thrilled with how successful the session was. We had some fantastic engagement from attendees, who went away with a much greater understanding of the opportunities NFTs and the metaverse can offer the media sector – and why they need to keep these new technologies in mind to ensure their outlets are not left behind.”

Howard Elston said: "Our collaboration with Twipe & Renvoi Studios provided the perfect platform for attendees to experience the metaverse first hand and to demystify NFTs.”



Danny Lein, CEO & Founder of Twipe said: “It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of the next wave of innovation. As a leading tech provider in the publishing industry, it is Twipe’s responsibility to understand these new immersive technologies and help publishers harness the full potential they can offer to the news industry.”





