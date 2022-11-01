Follow the lights! The Mississauga Festival of Trees returns to the Small Arms Inspection Building this December

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreativeHub 1352 is excited to announce that, after the success of last year’s first-annual Mississauga Festival of Trees, what’s sure to become a holiday tradition is back — and it’s bigger and better than ever. And this time, admission is pay-what-you-can!



“Last December, over the ten days of the Mississauga Festival of Trees, we welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to the Small Arms Inspection Building, despite limitations due to COVID,” says Meredith Wood, Executive Director, CreativeHub 1352.

“This year, we’re adding more artisans, more culinary vendors, more art installations — more everything. We’re delighted to invite everyone who loves local art and food, twinkling lights and unique holiday traditions to come and experience the historic Small Arms Inspection Building decked out in its finest.”

Taking place Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11, the Festival will include an Artisan Market the first weekend (Dec. 2-4), a Culinary Market the second weekend (Dec. 9-11), and an array of fun, interactive workshops during the week. Art installations, light displays, and live music will be featured throughout the space. The event is fully licensed and the venue is wheelchair accessible.



“Last year, we employed 39 emerging and established artists and exhibited the works of 63 culinary and artisan vendors, many local to Mississauga,” says Jessica Haggeman, MFT Event Manager, “and this year, we’re featuring even more.”

“We are excited to offer this pay-what-you-can event, where friends and families can come out to enjoy some delicious food, shop for that perfect gift for a loved one, or try out something new during one of our workshops, all while surrounded by beautiful art and twinkling lights.”

CreativeHub 1352 is a non-profit, charitable, community-driven organization which exists for the advancement of community cultural development through the arts, heritage, and environmental sciences. CreativeHub 1352 is one of many groups vital to the reuse of the Small Arms Inspection Building. All proceeds are reinvested to support community arts, heritage and environmental programs.

Visit creativehub1352.com to find out more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d205dc58-0172-4563-bc1f-91ba0f48ad54



