The Global Market for Graphene Quantum Dots 2023-2033: Superior Stability Compared to Non-Carbon QDs Drives Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene Quantum Dots 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) represent relatively new members of the carbon nanomaterials family. Studies have demonstrated that quantum confinement could appear in graphene with finite size and edge effects-graphene quantum dots (GQDs). GQDs display properties derived from both graphene and quantum dots (QDs), combining the structure of graphene with the edge effects, non-zero band gap, and quantum confinement effects of QDs. They possess unique optical and electrical properties such as:

high quantum yield

high electrical conductivity

high thermal conductivity

excellent photostability

biocompatibility

superior stability compared to non-carbon QDs.

highly tunable photoluminescence (PL)

electrochemiluminescence

exceptional multi-photon excitation (up-conversion) property

ease of functionalization

low-toxicity.

As a result, they are being widely investigated for applications in optoelectronics, photonics, biomedicine, energy storage and conversion, anti-counterfeiting and sensors.

Report contents include:

Properties of graphene quantum dots (GQDs).

Comparison to quantum dots.

Synthesis and production assessment.

Applications of graphene quantum dots (GQDs).

Addressable markets for graphene quantum dots (GQDs) including Optoelectronics, Photonics, Energy storage and conversion, Biomedicine and life sciences and Anti-counterfeiting.

Global revenues estimated to 2033 by market.

Market and technology challenges for graphene quantum dots (GQDs).

Pricing.

14 company profiles including Dotz Nano Ltd., Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd., Quantuag Nanotechnologies and Qurv Technologies.

Key Topics Covered:





1 GRAPHENE

1.1 Properties

1.2 Types of graphene

1.3 Graphene materials

1.3.1 CVD Graphene

1.3.1.1 Applications

1.3.2 Graphene nanoplatelets

1.3.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide

1.3.4 Intermediate products

1.3.4.1 Graphene masterbatches

1.3.4.2 Graphene dispersions

1.4 Production

1.5 Quality

1.6 Assessment of graphene production methods

1.7 Demand for graphene 2018-2033, in tons

1.8 Commercial production capacities

1.9 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

1.9.1 By producer

1.10 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

1.10.1 By producer

1.11 CVD graphene film

1.11.1 By producer

1.12 Graphene production issues and challenges

1.12.1 Oversupply

1.12.2 Quality

1.12.3 Large-volume markets

1.12.4 Commoditisation

1.12.5 Industrial end-user perspective

2 QUANTUM DOTS

2.1 Properties

2.2 Synthesis

2.3 Types

2.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

2.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

2.3.3 Perovskite quantum dots

2.3.4 Carbon and graphene quantum dots

3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

3.1 Composition

3.2 Comparison to quantum dots

3.3 Properties

3.4 Synthesis

3.4.1 Top-down method

3.4.2 Bottom-up method

3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

3.5 Applications

3.6 Markets for graphene quantum dots

3.6.1 Electronics and photonics

3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

3.6.3 Sensors

3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

3.7 Market and technology challenges

3.8 Global revenues for graphene quantum dots, 2019-2033

3.9 Pricing

4 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT SUPPLIER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (14 company profiles)

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

5.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

American Elements

Biographene, Inc

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Dotz Nano Ltd

ENano Tec Co., Ltd

GoLeafe

Graphene Square

Graphensic AB

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd

KRI, Inc

Quantag Nanotechnologies

Qurv Technologies S.L

Shanghai Simbatt Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udl10g