Paytronix Names Elizabeth King Chief People Officer

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that Elizabeth King has been named to the new position of Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role, King will work closely with company leadership on talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, infrastructure, and organizational design for the company’s worldwide employee base.

Paytronix is undergoing a period of hypergrowth, with headcount having risen 25% in 2022 alone. Elevating human resources to its top operational level enables the organization to focus on maintaining its core corporate culture as its employee base expands both in size and geography. As Paytronix’s first CPO, King will create a framework for new employee programs and help the company deliver policies and protocols for the changing modern workforce.

“Human resources is an increasingly strategic discipline at Paytronix, as our teams have rapidly expanded in number, in discipline, and in diversity,” said King. “Working alongside senior leadership and the board, I’ll focus on expanding the employee experience with new programs and on creating an environment that allows us to continue to attract, engage, develop, and retain the best talent in the business.”

“Paytronix has always focused on finding people who are bright, curious, and empathetic. We want to make sure that as we grow, we continue to be true to the core of our culture,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Bringing on a star such as Elizabeth into the CPO role is a demonstration of how important this culture is to the future of the company. It really drives home the fact that people come first at Paytronix and that revenue is not our only goal.”

King comes to Paytronix from Boston-based Motif FoodWorks Inc., where, as employee number nine, she helped the fast-growing food technology company build an employee culture that demonstrated and pushed forward the idea that employees are the reason for the company’s success on the product side. To do so, she instituted a competitive compensation structure, long- and short-term incentives, and headed up a “return-to-work” initiative that made people excited to come back to the office post-pandemic.

Prior to joining Motif FoodWorks, King worked as a human resources consultant for Capsule8, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity startup. She was HR business partner at Nuance Communications Inc., where she supported more than 600 employees at all levels within the company’s global G&A organization (CFO, CIO, HR, corporate development, and legal). As HR operations manager for RSA, the security division of EMC, King supported more than 200 employees at all levels within global marketing, product marketing, and product management. King also held senior HR positions with BMC Software, The Hanover Insurance Group, and Shawmut Design and Construction. She received a B.A. in political science from Purdue University and an MBA from Babson College.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .