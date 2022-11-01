Bishop Fox adds Former Palo Alto Networks and RSA Senior Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

20-year cybersecurity sales veteran brings track record of growing and establishing

PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the addition of Brian de Lemos as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Most recently VP of Global Sales for Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, de Lemos holds more than 20 years of experience in leading global security organizations and driving growth. de Lemos will report to Bishop Fox CEO, Vinnie Liu.

Steady, strong, and consistent growth and innovation have been a hallmark of Bishop Fox over the last 17 years, as evidenced in the fact that the company only took its second round of funding in July 2022 to accelerate the expansion of the market-leading Cosmos platform. The Series B will enable the company to expand the breadth, depth and scale of Bishop Fox’s offensive security testing offerings and establish the company’s market leadership on a global scale.

“Bishop Fox has always had a great reputation in the industry, and seeing it up close has exceeded my expectations,” said de Lemos. “The depth of talent and expertise on the leadership team, and the commitment to the customer, embodied by everyone, is inspiring. It could not be more well timed to join Bishop Fox as the company is on the precipice of great things, and I am excited to play a major role in the next stage of the company’s growth.”

Throughout his career, de Lemos has been a dynamic executive, instilling a high level of discipline and rigor across sales organizations to maximize results and accelerate growth. Prior to serving as VP of Global Sales for Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, de Lemos held the position of VP of Global Accounts and Sales Effectiveness for Cortex. He also held executive level sales positions at EMC’s RSA Security and Red Hat.

“Brian represents a critical addition to our team at a time when we are investing in and pursuing aggressive business growth and international expansion,” said Liu. “While economic volatility is the reality for many, cybersecurity threats continue to grow, and demand for our proactive technology platform and portfolio of services and expertise continues unabated. We are excited to welcome Brian to the team, and to add his experience and guidance to our arsenal.”

