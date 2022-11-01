Miry’s List and Little Spread Team Up to Spice Up the Holidays

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization supporting new arrival refugee families across the United States, is pleased to announce that they have teamed with a Los Angeles favorite, Little Spread, to produce enticing spice kits for the holiday season. More than 80 percent of the Spice Kit proceeds will directly benefit Miry’s List families and future programming for new arrival refugees.

Little Spread, a popular Mediterranean market and take-away kitchen in Downtown Los Angeles, has worked with Miry's List to raise funds and spread great flavors since 2018. This new Spice Kit collaboration offers home chefs an opportunity to explore transcendent spice flavors while supporting new arrival families in need.

Each Spice Kit offers four delectable spice varieties that make for a great year end gift choice for staff and clients, or a unique holiday gift for family and friends.

The spices come in reusable, wide-mouthed, glass jars to help home chefs inject exquisite flavors into their cuisine while keeping things fresh. Each kit is carefully packaged in a hand-illustrated gift box, designed by Go As If Creative, and contains four 1.75 ounce spice varieties.

Miry’s List Spice Kits can be ordered online and are available for domestic shipping immediately. Each kit is $39 (with free shipping to 50 U.S. states!) and contains one of each of these unique blends:

Aleppo Pepper: Ground Halaby chili peppers have a deep color of burgundy, with a rich flavor to match. This mild variety provides a gentle kick to many dishes, including kebabs and meatballs.

Shawarma: Shawarma, the complex flavor of the popular middle eastern street food, combines tangy coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic, onion and more in our special proprietary blend.

Sumac: These ground berries, which grow wild in eastern Mediterranean countries, produce a tangy acidic pop in salads, and a piquant citrusy zest to barbecue rubs.

Za'atar: Oregano, thyme, marjoram, sumac and toasted sesame seeds are blended together for an unmatched earthy, floral, and nutty flavor. Perfect in pools of olive oil for dipping pita, and on meats, vegetables and baked goods.

Founded by Miry Whitehill in 2016, Los Angeles-based Miry's List has focused on supporting refugee families fleeing the violence and persecution of their home countries by connecting them with a community support system of staff and volunteers who ease them through the transition to a new home and culture.

Miry's List was founded on the premise that we all seek life-enhancing connections and those who have been wrenched from their homelands need such connections the most. In addition to offering a helping hand, funds and expertise, Whitehill emphasizes the way staff and volunteers themselves receive much in return from the exchange and interactions with newly arrived families. "Art, music, dance, love for our children, a deep appreciation for a delicious home-cooked meal, these are some of the universal languages that we use to share and express camaraderie with our newest neighbors," Whitehill observed.

Since its founding in 2016, the organization has enlisted more 130,000 American helpers to participate in the welcoming of more than 1,000 new arrival families from countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

Miry’s List was featured on the front page of The New York Times in September 2021 and was the focus of three CNN Heroes Salutes in October and November 2021. Whitehill’s first book, Our World Is A Family, a picture book about welcoming, was published by Sourcebooks in 2021.

Online orders can be placed at LittleSpread.com/miryslist.

About Miry’s List

Refugee families come to the United States seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution in their home countries. They leave behind family and friends, as well as virtually everything they own. Many Americans, seeing these families in their communities, wonder: What can I do to help? Miry's List provides a mechanism for people to directly help new arrival refugee families with the thin;gs that they need to get started in their new lives – from diapers to beds to cleaning supplies and toiletries.