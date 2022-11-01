Independent Grocer Little Red Box Goes Online with Grocerist

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocerist , which makes e-commerce profitable for grocers with the first and only industry-specific solution built on Shopify, announced that it has powered Little Red Box’s new online store and digital marketing program.



Little Red Box chose Grocerist to power its very first online store because Grocerist brought the grocery-specific features to the Shopify platform that they needed, including a modern customer experience, weight-based selling, powerful product substitution features, advanced pick/pack technology, flexible pickup/delivery scheduling, and customer marketing services to grow their business.

Grocerist’s mission is to help digitize and modernize the independent grocery industry worldwide. Its solution helps grocers grow average order value, win new customers, build loyalty and drive higher profits online and offline with tools and services for digital marketing, and social media commerce.

“Grocer investments in digital must translate into profit and additional business value, and this is where we come in, to ensure e-commerce becomes a driver of growth and profit,” said Grocerist COO and co-founder Matt Smith. “We are excited to work with Little Red Box to bring their store online. Grocerist provides all of the technology that independent grocers like Little Red Box need to succeed online and, equally important, our marketing team designs and executes for the grocer the email, social, search and in-store campaigns that drive business growth.”

“We were eager to bring our store online and researched how to do this on our own,” said Samuel Newman of Little Red Box. “When we realized the overwhelming amount of time, cost and expertise that required, we quickly pivoted to selecting Grocerist. They offer all of the grocery specific features and functionality built on the Shopify platform so we can take advantage of the unique marketing integrations Shopify offers with Facebook, Google, email platforms and more. Now, with Grocerist’s marketing support, we can grow our customer base (both in-store and online), increase order size, increase purchase frequency and really emerge as an omni-channel grocer to better support our suppliers, customers, and community.”

Grocerist customizes Shopify and integrates proprietary and best-in-class third-party technology to satisfy the unique needs of independents. For online SNAP EBT, the company partners with USDA approved Third-Party Payments (TPP) provider, Forage. Forage is one of only three third-party payment processors authorized by USDA for online SNAP transactions and works directly with grocers and platforms to make their services available to government benefits recipients.

About Grocerist

Grocerist makes e-commerce profitable for grocers, with the first and only industry-specific solution built on Shopify, the world’s largest e-commerce platform. Grocerist brings together order management, a product data library, order picking and delivery, and digital marketing services in one solution that’s simple to implement and use. Our platform helps grocers grow average order value, win new customers, build loyalty and drive higher profits online and offline. Learn more at https://www.grocerist.com/ .