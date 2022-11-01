Publishers Clearing House Study Finds Republicans Have an Advantage in Mid-Term Elections

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCH Consumer Insights – the new research platform designed for agencies, researchers, brands, and marketers and fueled by the highly engaged, registered users who visit PCH’s website–today unveiled new PCH Consumer Insights research showing Republicans carry an edge heading into the mid-term elections.



The survey tapped into PCH’s panel of users, who represent a broad portion of the U.S population. The PCH audience is made up of diverse users from across the U.S who are typically heads of households, with children, and in their prime earning years.

The survey found that one of the biggest factors in forecasting the elections is the number of voters who indicated that they had changed party registration. For every survey respondent who said they changed party registration to become a Democrat, approximately four times as many people indicated they had changed to an Independent or Republican.

“Our recent voter survey finds that voters are looking for more change, not less,” said Kurt Kendall, Chief Analytics Officer at Publishers Clearing House. “Voter registration, key issues, and the overall perception of the importance of the mid-terms are always contributing factors. With the country broadly split down the middle, it becomes a question of how those in the middle will vote on election day. Right now, the outcome favors Republicans slightly more than Democrats.”

Key Issues

Issues always decide elections, but this year the balance of issues favors Republicans. PCH’s data shows:

Democrat survey respondents listed healthcare and social security as their top two issues, with inflation and climate change tied for third.

Republicans cited inflation, immigration, taxes, and crime.

For Independents, the top issues were inflation, taxes, healthcare, and social security, hewing closer to Republican sentiment.



Overall perception

Finally, elections are decided by who votes, and people head to the polls when they feel invested in the results. Voter perception of the ramifications of this mid-term cycle favors Republicans.

While mid-terms are not necessarily tied to the national agenda, Republicans see the Federal Elections as more important this year by a 2 to 1 ratio. Democrats are evenly split between feeling that the Federal or State Elections are more important. Independents are somewhere in between, with a 1.6 to 1 ratio. Considering that Republicans and Independents are closely aligned on nationally-oriented issues, the data suggests a GOP victory.

