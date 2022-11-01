Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS

English Estonian

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Maakri 30, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter also the Company) was held on 01 November 2022 at 13:00 (Estonian time) held at Radisson Collection Hotel Conference centre, room “Seville” (Rävala street 3, Tallinn, Estonia).

56 089 681 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 61,42% of Company's share capital, and thus the General Meeting had a quorum. 50 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 03 October 2022 in the stock exchange information system and on the homepage of the Company and on 04 October 2022 in the daily newspaper “Postimees“.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

Conditional increase of the share capital of the Company, secondary public offering of shares, listing and admission to trading of new shares

The General Meeting decided to approve the conditional increase of the share capital of the Company, secondary public offering of shares, listing and admission to trading of new shares as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 56 081 788 votes, representing 99,99% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of the Company explained to the shareholders that the Company's largest shareholders Coop together with local cooperatives, CM Capital belonging to the Capital Mill group and entrepreneur Andres Sonn and members of the Board of the Company have issued subscription guarantees to the Company pursuant to which they have undertaken to subscribe for and aquire new shares of nearly 60% of the base volume of the issue, a total volume of at least 8.5 million euros.

Appointment of the auditor for the financial years 2023 – 2027

The General Meeting decided to appoint Aktsiaselts PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10172876) as the auditor of Coop Pank AS for the financial years 2023 – 2027, to establish the procedure for remuneration of the auditor in accordance with the agreement to be concluded with the auditor and to authorise the Management Board to conclude the relevant agreement.

The resolution was adopted by 56 065 437 votes, representing 99,96% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the General Meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .