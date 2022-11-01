Cellular Concrete Technologies Introducing STABLE Road™

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellular Concrete Technologies LLC (CCT), the makers of award-winning Stable Air® cellular concrete equipment and foaming agent, is introducing STABLE Road ™ for road base construction in the United States. The road base utilizes CCT's CCM 1000 mobile batch plant, Stable Air® foaming agent and aerator equipment. This equipment and materials are now available to road builders nationwide to lease or subcontract services.

Cellular Concrete STABLE Road™ base is a proven technology that can cost 50% less than conventional sand and gravel base. It also reduces pollution by eliminating sand and gravel. STABLE Road™ base is self-leveling and easily placed without heavy equipment and is 100% self-compacted and can be poured in lifts up to 3 feet when conventional sand and gravel must be compacted in 12" lifts and be inspected at each lift. The use of cellular concrete as a base for sidewalks and roads creates an extremely rigid foundation, thus prolonging the life span of the pavement and reducing maintenance costs. The use of cellular concrete also reduces any damage that dumping and compacting of loose materials may violate and weaken the soil subgrade. This material is easy to use as cellular concrete has a liquid consistency and completely fills all voids in even the roughest excavation. Monolithic non-porous cellular concrete can be cast and aligned exactly to the required thickness. STABLE Road™ base typically requires three to four times less thickness than the loose materials of sand and gravel, and therefore, reduces equally the depth of the pit. STABLE Road™ base also provides protection from the subgrade softening in precipitation.

In addition to the road base project in Dhaka Bangladesh, CCT's Stable Air® cellular concrete is being used in many diverse construction projects in the USA and Canada as well. CCT's Stable Air® cellular concrete was used in the reconstruction of a dam in Southwest Florida for a major utility company, a hydroelectric dam in Ohio as well as New York City cruise terminal piers 88 and 90.

This new method and technology will save tens of millions of dollars in cost and thousands of labor hours, as well as reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses for years to come around the globe

