VAST Data Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote-First-Company/NEW YORK – Nov. 1, 2022 – VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI-powered world, announced today its inclusion in the 2022 Gartner Distributed File and Object Storage Magic Quadrant. The company was evaluated based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for its Universal Storage data platform, which we believe validates VAST’s meteoric rise in the file and object market.

In just a few short years of selling, VAST has already put the old guard on notice with major gains in market share and significant marquee customer wins. VAST's business strength is accentuated by consistent cash flow positivity and unprecedented market share growth, outpacing all historical norms. VAST has received a “100% willingness to recommend” by its customers, as reported by Gartner® Peer Insights™. According to a recent customer review, VAST “exceeds expectations on all fronts!”

“Since day one, we have methodically executed on our vision of thinking differently and challenging the status quo,” said Renen Hallak, Co-Founder and CEO of VAST Data. “We believe this recognition is a result of having the best team, the best customers, and the best partners across the industry–all who see the unrivaled benefits of our universal data platform for IT infrastructure and appreciate the vision that we have laid down.”

VAST is on a mission to simplify data infrastructure and democratize fast access to all data. Universal Storage, VAST's first step toward realizing that mission, delivers superior value through its unmatched simplicity, performance and archive economics. Universal Storage pioneers a new storage system concept that makes it possible to manage all of your data in a low-cost, all-flash architecture that is simple to deploy at scale.

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. This was the first year VAST has been named in this report. This recognition comes on the heels of our global expansion efforts in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2020.

For additional perspective about VAST’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, read this new blog post from VAST co-founder and CMO Jeff Denworth.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage”, October, 19, 2022.

GARTNER, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About VAST Data

VAST Data delivers the data platform at the heart of the AI-powered world, accelerating time-to-insight for workload-intensive applications. The performance, scalability, ease of use and cost efficiencies of VAST's software helps enterprise organizations overcome the historic barriers to building all-flash data centers. Launched in 2019, VAST is the fastest-selling data infrastructure startup in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.

