Sales of Synthetic Anti-adhesions Is Anticipated to Expand at a High CAGR of 7.5% to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn By 2030| Fact.MR

Adhesions are bands of sticky tissues that bind to the surfaces of internal organs and tissues, obstructing the site where they occur. Adhesions can cause serious medical issues such as intestinal obstruction, persistent discomfort, infertility, and restricted movement.

Furthermore, inflammatory medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and calcium channel blockers are recommended, along with surgical techniques such as laparoscopy and precise hemostasis to avoid adhesions. The most efficient method of eliminating adhesions is said to be adhesion barriers, which are anti-adhesion products.

Demand for anti-adhesion products is likely to be fuelled by the increased incidence of surgeries among the world's population, which are primarily brought on by lifestyle conditions. Chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and intestinal obstruction are usually triggered by adhesions that develop after abdominal surgical procedures.

Many products, in the form of gel, film or fluid, are widely used to halt the development of postoperative adhesions. Due to the increasing need for anti-adhesion solutions, pelvic operations typically results in inevitable tissue injuries, which can cause post-surgical adhesion to form.

Due to the increased demand for anti-adhesion products, target diseases such as cancer, pelvic operations, and C-sections have become much more prevalent.

The most prevalent illnesses, according to the National Cancer Institute, are endometrial cancer, bladder cancer, renal pelvic cancer, rectum cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma of the skin, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

Currently, the global anti-adhesion products market is valued at US$ 678.5 million.

The global market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by 2030.

Demand for synthetic anti-adhesion products is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% and reach US$ 718.6 million by 2030.

Sales of anti-adhesion products are expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 11.3% and reach US$ 287.4 million by 2030.

Winning Strategy

Some of the key players included in this report are

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

FzioMed, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Magen OrthoMed Ltd.

MAST Biosurgery AG

Sanofi SA

To improve their market position and product portfolio, key players are concentrating on implementing a variety of tactics, including new product launches, investments in R&D, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Oxiplex/IU, a synthetic adhesion barrier product, was introduced by FzioMed in October 2018.



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anti-adhesion products market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (synthetic, natural), formulation (film, gel, liquid), application (general/abdominal surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Segmentation of Anti-adhesion Products Industry Research

By Type: Synthetic Polyethylene Glycol Hyaluronic Acid Regenerated Cellulose Natural Collagen & Protein Fibrin

By Formulation: Film Gel Liquid

By Application: General/Abdominal Surgeries Gynecological Surgeries Others

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



