CareCloud Named One of the Highest Rated Medical Practice Management Software Vendors According to FeaturedCustomers’ Summer 2022 Customer Success Report

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced FeaturedCustomers’ Summer 2022 Medical Practice Management Software Customer Success Report has named CareCloud a market leader for its revenue cycle management (RCM) software. Additionally, FeaturedCustomers recognized CareCloud Central as a top-rated software for medical practice management solutions.



FeaturedCustomers uses data from its customer reference platform, market presence, web presence and social media, as well as data collected from other online sources and media properties, to create periodic reports that distinguish top-rated business-to-business software & services. They rank vendors as a Market Leader, Top Performer or Rising Star.

CareCloud, recognized as one of the highest-rated vendors in the report in the Market Leader category, offers comprehensive and flexible RCM solutions that allow healthcare providers to remove the burden of collections from their shoulders so they can remain focused on patient care. CareCloud goes above and beyond to provide a suite of revenue-enhancing services for front and back-end operational improvement to streamline workflow and enhance productivity.

Named a top-rated software platform for 2022, CareCloud's complete, cloud-based medical practice management solution known as CareCloud Central boosts productivity by automating the daily tasks often considered burdensome. Central helps practices streamline workflows to enhance efficiency and increase revenue. Central’s intuitive design, insightful analytics, and seamless integration with CareCloud Charts make it easy for practices to accomplish more in less time.

“It's really a practice manager's dream,” said Barbara Arbide, remarking on CareCloud’s solutions. Arbide is a practice manager at the Academic Allergy and Asthma Center in Miami, Florida. “It makes your front office extremely efficient. And what's really beautiful about it, is that by doing that, your front office can now concentrate on patient care – on providing that excellent service that we, as a practice, try so hard to do and that you don't see anymore. It's a wonderful thing.”

Learn more about CareCloud’s solutions that help modernize front offices in medical practices at carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

