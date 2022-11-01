Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Celebrates Major Features Across Several Marquee Brazilian Press Outlets

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil has been featured across several major press outlets in Brazil including an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, the largest newspaper in the country, regarding the product launch of its new 6,000 mg CBD product as now the best cost-benefit CBD product in Brazil.

The article recently published in Folha de S. Paulo entitled, “Maguila Controls Degenerative Disease with Cannabidiol and Uses Social Networks to Maintain Lives,” details the role HempMeds® Brasil is playing in the boxer’s treatment of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. The story was also picked up via syndication by additional large outlets in Brazil including Boa Forma, Terra, O Tempo, and Hypeness, among others.

“We are thrilled that our products are enhancing lives and making a significant difference in the world,” said HempMeds® Brasil Executive Director Matheus Patelli. “It is such a privilege to be in a position to provide relief to anyone let alone someone as well known as Maguila, and we are honored to have been highlighted in Brazil’s most popular newspaper.”

The company also celebrates two recent major television broadcast features, the first being an emotional testimonial by HempMeds Brasil’s reception manager, Fernanda Camarota, on her son’s treatment, on "Bom Dia Você,” from RedeTV, the 5th largest television channel in Brazil. The second was an interview with Pan-American Cannabis Association’s president, Dr. Rubens Wajnsztejn, about autism treatments given to SBT's branch on Santa Catarina state, Brazil’s second largest television outlet.

Awaiting publication are two recent feature interviews with HempMeds Brasil for Bloomberg Brazil and Veja, one of Brazil’s biggest magazines.

“We are so proud of the work we are doing in Brazil. There’s no doubt that by enabling free access to people all across the country, our team is involved in vastly improving lives in Brazil, furthering our mission to drive positive global change,” Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder said.

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit www.hempmeds.com.br .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

