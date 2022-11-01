Ortho, the First Voice Assistant Purpose-Built for Auto Repair Professionals, Launches at AAPEX 2022





Ortho delivers technicians specs in seconds in an intuitive, portable, hands-free solution



Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today at the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) RAIN Technology Inc. announced the public launch of “Ortho,” the first-ever voice assistant purpose-built to drive efficiency in auto repair. After 18 months of development and co-creation alongside forward-thinking shop owners and technicians, Ortho has been piloted in more than a dozen shops across the US & Canada in recent months. On average, technicians using Ortho estimate saving as much as two hours a week across a wide range of repair and maintenance procedures.

Powered by MOTOR’s OEM database and housed inside a ruggedized tablet, Ortho offers a hands-free, lightning-fast data lookup experience, delivering concise and accurate answers in just seconds. Simply by saying “Hey Ortho” and asking a question, users get instant access to hundreds of specs (e.g., torques, measurements), fluid details (e.g., capacities, types), diagrams (e.g., mounting points), and maintenance intervals, all specific to the vehicle being worked on. Vehicles can be loaded easily by leveraging select shop management system integrations, scanning a VIN, or manually selecting Year Make Model.

“We built Ortho with a laser focus on saving meaningful time in the shop, tapping into voice technology’s inherent advantages - speed of input, hands-free use, and a distraction-free interface,” said Nithya Thadani, CEO of RAIN Technology, Inc., the parent company of Ortho and a renowned voice technology innovator. “With an aging fleet of vehicles on the road and an enduring technician shortage, auto repair pros are some of the most in-demand professionals in any industry - they deserve well-designed, tech-forward solutions to maximize their productivity on the job.”

Extracting information from traditional repair databases can take many minutes, even if a technician is looking for a single datapoint; it requires setting down tools, walking across the shop to a computer terminal, cleaning hands, typing a search query, and scanning results pages to find the data in question. In contrast, Ortho allows technicians to stay right in the bay, moving from question to answer in under five seconds. “In co-creating Ortho alongside technicians and shop owners, we designed an experience that keeps technicians in flow, limits task-switching that can result in lost productivity, and presents only the information requested to minimize distraction,” said Kim Conti, Ortho VP of Product.

Answers are displayed clearly on-screen for ease of glancing, and read aloud through text-to-speech. Ortho’s intelligence in the automotive repair domain enables intuitive clarifications (e.g., if a user asks for a brake pad discard thickness, Ortho will confirm: “did you mean front or rear?”) and natural, conversational language from users.

“As soon as we started using Ortho in our shop, the benefits were clear - for my techs and the overall output of the shop,” said Tom Ham, owner of AutoCentric Repair in Grand Rapids, MI. “Keeping technicians happy often requires trying out the latest, greatest technologies - but they have to be fast, easy to use and work reliably to stick around, and that’s exactly what Ortho has done.”

Ortho’s capabilities are applicable to a number of different aftermarket service segments, from independent mechanical repair facilities to quick lube & tire shops to service franchises, all of which are already using the product. Ortho includes a free trial, offers flexible pricing models for individuals and shops, and comes with a voice-optimized tablet.

“As someone who has been a shop owner and now coaches shop owners for a living, I can say Ortho is exactly the type of product that punches well above its weight in terms of value and utility,” said Vic Tarasik, founder of ShopOwnerCoach. “Some technicians can be set in their ways, but with Ortho, seeing is believing, and it quickly shifts from a curiosity to a go-to tool.”

To sign up for a demo or a trial today, visit www.heyortho.com .

About Ortho

Ortho, the first-ever voice assistant for the automotive aftermarket, empowers auto service shops and professionals to work more efficiently and drive more revenue. Through a portable, hands-free solution, Ortho delivers accurate data on command, in seconds, right in the bay. From torque specs to fluid types, measurements to maintenance intervals, Ortho is the easiest and fastest way to access hundreds of data points for nearly every car on the road. Just say “Hey Ortho,” and go. www.heyortho.com



About RAIN Technology, Inc. (parent company of Ortho)

RAIN is a leader in voice technology and conversational AI. RAIN builds voice-first software products and supports the global industry leaders to integrate voice tech into their customer experience, operations and digital ecosystems. Backed by Stanley Ventures and other leading investment firms, RAIN is commercializing productivity-focused voice assistants to address major workplace inefficiencies. In addition to building its own products, RAIN continues to partner with industry-leading companies to develop bespoke voice products and experiences across the B2C, B2B and B2E landscape.



