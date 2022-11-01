Global Electric Grill Market to Offer Growth Opportunity of $6.17 Billion By 2028 | Most of the Electric Grill Buyers are Male, Younger, and Having High-Income Level

Westford, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest’s analysis of the electric grill market shows that sales have been growing steadily over the past few years. In 2021, electric grills accounted for 9 percent of all grill sales in the United States. This is up from 7% in 2016 and 5% in 2015. The growth of the market can be attributed to a number of factors, including the continued popularity of healthy cooking and the increasing availability of affordable, high-quality products. In addition, many people are now using electric grills as an alternative to traditional gas or charcoal grills, which can be difficult to use and require more maintenance.

In terms of product innovation, electric grills have become much more sophisticated in recent years. Features such as temperature control and self-cleaning mechanisms have made them more appealing to consumers in the global electric grill market.

Health consciousness is another factor driving sales of electric grills as they offer a healthier alternative to cooking with gas or charcoal. Gas and charcoal grills release harmful chemicals into the air, which can be harmful to health. Electric grills do not release any harmful chemicals, making them a much safer option for cooking. The trend for outdoor cooking is also driving sales of electric grills. More people are entertaining at home and wanting to cook outdoors. Electric grills are the perfect solution for this as they can be used indoors or outdoors. They also offer a hassle-free way of cooking, as there is no need to light a fire or deal with smoky charcoal.

Interestingly, the growing demand for electric grill market is not just limited to developed countries. In fact, many developing countries are also beginning to see the benefits of using electric grills. This is particularly true in countries where electricity is more reliable than gas or charcoal. As such, it is likely that the demand for electric grills will continue to grow in the coming years.

SkyQuest’s Survey Reveals Most of the Electric Grill Buyers are Male, Younger, and Having High-Income Level

SkyQuest’s survey of electric grill market covers a wide range of topics related to electric grills, including types of grills, features, prices and satisfaction levels. The survey also includes a section on how often people use their electric grills and what they think of them.

The survey was conducted in May and June of 2022, and involved 1,737 respondents from the United States. The results showed that electric grills are becoming more popular, with nearly 28% of respondents saying they own one. The most popular type of grill is the charcoal grill, followed by the gas grill. When it comes to features, the most important thing for people is that the grill is easy to use. Other important features include being able to control the temperature and having a timer. Prices for electric grills vary widely, with some models costing as little as $30 and others costing over $200.

The survey on the US electric grill market also found that those who own electric grills are more likely to be male (54%), younger (45%), and have higher incomes (61%). Electric grill owners are also more likely to live in the Northeast (28%) or Midwest (26%).

SkyQuest's research shows that people are using their electric grills more often, with 61% of grill owners saying they used it at least once a week during the summer grilling season. This is up from 54% last year. The most popular foods to grill on an electric grill are burgers (73%), chicken (64%), hot dogs (63%), and steaks (47%).

When asked what they liked most about their grill in the electric grill market, the top responses were "ease of use" (cited by 32% of respondents) and "convenience" (cited by 17%). Other popular reasons included "even cooking" and "no flare-ups."

Overall, people are satisfied with their electric grills. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they were either very or somewhat satisfied with their grill. When asked what they thought of their grill's performance, nearly two-thirds said they were very or somewhat satisfied.

Portable Electric Grill is Gaining Demand in Global Electric Grill Market

As the weather gets warmer, people are firing up their grills and spending more time outdoors. But not everyone has the space for a full-sized grill, or the patience to deal with charcoal. That's where portable electric grills come in, and they're becoming increasingly popular. Portable electric grills have become perfect choice for small apartments, balconies, or even taking on the go. They're easy to set up and use, and consumer don't have to worry about dealing with smoky charcoal or running out of gas. Plus, they're much more environmentally friendly than traditional grills.

The product comes in a variety of sizes and styles in the global electric grill market. Some have only one cooking surface, while others have two or more. The most popular brands include George Foreman, Cuisinart, Black & Decker, and Hamilton Beach.

Prices for portable electric grills range from around $30 to $200. The most expensive models usually have multiple cooking surfaces and features such as automatic shut-off timers and temperature control.

Top Players in the Global Electric Grill Market

Char-Broil LLC (US)

ElectriChef (US)

Cuisinart (China)

Kenyon International, Inc. (US)

Fire Magic (US)

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l. (Italy)

Roller Grill International S.A.S (France)

Taylor Commercial Foodservice, LLC (US)

Groupe SEB (France)

Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd. (China)

