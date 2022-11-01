Global Probe Card Market to Touch Market Valuation of $2.75 billion by 2028 | Top 3 Players Generate Over 50% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving, and with that comes a growing demand for probe cards. Probe cards are an essential part of the manufacturing process for semiconductor devices, and as such, their demand has been steadily increasing over the years. Today, these cards in the global probe card market are used to test the electrical characteristics of semiconductor devices during the manufacturing process. They play a vital role in ensuring that devices are functioning correctly and meet all specifications. Without probe cards, it would not be possible to mass produce semiconductors with the high level of quality and reliability that is expected today.

As new generations of devices require ever-smaller feature sizes, manufacturers are constantly pushed to develop new technologies. In response to this challenge, many manufacturers in the global probe card market are now using 3D printing to create customized probe cards. This allows for a high degree of flexibility in terms of design, and helps to ensure that each probe card is perfectly suited for its intended application.

There are many different types of probe cards available on the market, each designed for specific applications. The most common type is the spring-loaded probe card, which is used for general testing and debugging. Other types include pogo pin probe cards, which are used for high-density testing, and microprobe cards, which are used for very delicate probing.

The increasing complexity of semiconductor devices has also contributed to the growing demand for probe card market. As devices become more sophisticated, more testing is required to ensure their quality and performance. This has led to an increase in the number of probe cards being used in the manufacturing process.

With the continued growth of the semiconductor industry, it is likely that the demand for probe card market will continue to increase in the years to come. manufacturers must stay ahead of this trend by investing in new technologies and processes that will enable them to meet future demands.

Top 3 Players Generate Over 50% Revenue of Global Probe Card Market

SkyQuest's analysis shows that the top three players in the probe card market – Advantest, MPI, and FormFactor – together account for nearly 60% of the total market value. FormFactor is the clear leader, followed Advantest and MPI. The remaining 50% of the market is split among a large number of smaller players, many of them based in Taiwan or China. With such a large number of competitors, it can be difficult for any one company to stand out from the crowd. Nevertheless, SkyQuest's analysis shows that there are some companies that are beginning to make their mark in this highly competitive market.

FormFactor, Inc has been leading the global probe card market for more than nine years now. In 2021, the company witnessed around 9% growth in YoY revenue thanks to significant increase in the demand for semiconductor after lockdown was relaxed across the globe and demand for semiconductor accelerated. As per our finding, the company is able to generate most of its revenue from the advanced wafer probe cards segment. It was also found the that the company mainly caters its products to Memory manufacturers and Foundry & Logic customers.

Advantest is the world’s second largest manufacturer of semiconductor test equipment in the probe card market. The company is one of the major suppliers to all the top IDMs and fabless companies. In recent years, Advantest has been investing heavily in new product development and has been successful in bringing several new products to market. These products have helped the company grow its revenues at a double-digit rate in recent years.

Advantest has a highly automated and efficient manufacturing process that enables it to produce high-quality probe cards at a very competitive cost. In addition, Advantest has developed a number of unique technologies that give it a significant advantage over its competitors.

Top Factors Shaping the Global Probe Card Market

As the semiconductor industry continue to move towards smaller die sizes, the demand for smaller and more accurate probing solutions has increased. In order to meet these demands, Kantar Worldpanel carried out a detailed analysis of the form factors in the probe card market.

According to SkyQuest, there are three main form factors in the probe card: ball grid array (BGA), micro-ball grid array (mBGA), and wafer-level package (WLP). BGA are the most commonly used type, accounting for nearly 60% of total probe card shipments in 2021. mBGA are the second most popular type, accounting for approximately 30% of shipments. WLP form factor probes are the least common type, accounting for just 10% of shipments.

As per our findings, BGA are used primarily for testing memory devices in the probe card market, while mBGA and WLP probe cards are used primarily for testing logic devices. The majority of BGA form factor probe cards are shipped to customers in Asia Pacific, while the majority of mBGA and WLP probe cards are shipped to customers in North America and Europe.

Another factor that is gaining popularity in the probe card market is the wafer-level package (WLP). WLPs are used for testing packaged semiconductor devices before they are mounted on a printed circuit board (PCB). This allows for earlier detection of issues and helps to reduce final assembly costs. WLPs also offer superior electrical performance compared to traditional probe cards.

Overall, our analysis shows that the demand for smaller and more accurate probing solutions is increasing as the semiconductor industry moves towards smaller die sizes.

Key Players in Global Probe Card Market

FormFactor(US)

MPI (Taiwan)

SV Probe (US)

Microfriend (South Korea)

Korea Instrument (South Korea)

Feinmetall (Germany)

Advantest (Japan)

Will Technology (South Korea)

Japan Electronic Materials (Japan)

TSE (South Korea)

