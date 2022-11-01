Club Soda Market Worth US$ 1108.3 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Soda market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, and past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Club Soda market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments benefits in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Club Soda market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume and value, as well as price data, key players, regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Club Soda estimated at US$ 922.8 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1108.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Segmentation by Types: -

Natural Club Soda

Blending Club Soda

Club Soda

Segmentation by Applications: -

Supermarket

Beverage Store

Online Store

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Coca-Cola

Cott

Danone

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Nestle

PepsiCo

A.G. Barr

Crystal Geyser

Sparkling Ice

Tempo Beverages

Vintage

VOSS of Norway

Whole Foods

Sodastream

Watson Group

Seagram's

White Rock

Hansen's

Stirrings

East Imperial

