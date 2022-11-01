Club Soda Market Worth US$ 1108.3 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Soda market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, and past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Club Soda market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments benefits in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.
Club Soda market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume and value, as well as price data, key players, regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment etc.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Club Soda estimated at US$ 922.8 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1108.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Segmentation by Types: -
- Natural Club Soda
- Blending Club Soda
- Club Soda
Segmentation by Applications: -
- Supermarket
- Beverage Store
- Online Store
- Others
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Major players in the global market include: -
- Coca-Cola
- Cott
- Danone
- Dr. Pepper Snapple
- Nestle
- PepsiCo
- A.G. Barr
- Crystal Geyser
- Sparkling Ice
- Tempo Beverages
- Vintage
- VOSS of Norway
- Whole Foods
- Sodastream
- Watson Group
- Seagram's
- White Rock
- Hansen's
- Stirrings
- East Imperial
TOC of Club Soda Market Research Report: -
1 Report Overview
2 Market Perspective
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
5 Global Club Soda Market Size by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
