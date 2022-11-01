Electrical Enclosures Global Market Report 2022: Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction and Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Enclosures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)

ABB Limited

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions

Attabox LLC

APX Enclosures, Inc.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ, Inc.

B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fibox Oy AB

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand

nVent Electric plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and Products

An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures

Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E

Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving Demand for Electrical Enclosures

Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market

Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications

Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical Enclosures Market

With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market

Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment

UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada

Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment

Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector

Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures

Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures

Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising Growth in Store

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support Market Demand

Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications

Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical Equipment Drives Market

Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures

Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures

Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for Enclosures Market

Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical Enclosures

NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against Temperature Changes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA



JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

