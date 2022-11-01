English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 1st of November 2022

Announcement no. 122/2022

Jyske Realkredit’s funding of mortgage loans

Further to the Corporate Announcement of 20 June 2022 (Announcement No. 72) and Corporate Announcement of 11 October 2022 (Announcement No. 115) Jyske Realkredit is expected to acquire the mortgage and property loans of Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek AB, that fulfil the Danish rules applicable to mortgage financing.

In connection with the transaction Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Thursday 3rd of November and Friday 4th of November 2022 for the portfolio of Mortgage and property loans being financed out of cover pool B.

The refinancing amount and bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open Close Alloc. Name ISIN Amount mill. Thursday 3rd November 10:00 10:15 10:20 1% JRK 1/4-2023 RO DK0009410771 1100 mio. 10:30 10:45 10:50 1% JRK 1/10-2023 RO DK0009410938 800 mio. 11:00 11:15 11:20 1% JRK 1/4-2025 RO DK0009411159 2100 mio. 11:30 11:45 11:50 1% JRK 1/4-2026 RO DK0009411233 2225 mio. Friday 4th of November 10:00 10:15 10:20 1% JRK 1/7-2023 RO DK0009410854 1000 mio. 10:30 10:45 10:50 Var% JRK 1/7-2023 RO DK0009397572 3000 mio. 11:00 11:15 11:20 1% JRK 1/1-2024 RO DK0009411076 1575 mio. 11:30 11:45 11:50 1% JRK 1/10-2027 RO DK0009411316 1200 mio.

Auction terms appear in the appendix.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.

Appendix - Auctions terms

Auction principles

Jyske Realkredit offers bonds for funding of the mortgage and property loans of Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek AB, that fulfil the Danish rules applicable to mortgage financing.

Type of auction

The auctions of bonds in capital centres B will be conducted on Bloomberg's auction system.

Bids

Bids for the offered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price.

For bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made correct to three decimals. For other bonds, bids must be made with an accuracy of two decimals.

For all bond’s bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Allotment

All bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread. For bids at the exact cut-off price, proportional allocation may be used. No bids below the cut-off price will be settled.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allotment at the auction will take place as soon as possible, and not later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date

All bonds will be subject to normal settlement. The value date will be two business days after the auction.

Credit Ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre B are rated AAA by S&P.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloombergs auction system, a stock ex-change announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Other terms

Jyske Realkredit is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement