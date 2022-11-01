Vegan Cheese Market Size and Share Will Be 4.72 Billion USD Globally By 2026

New York, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Vegan Cheese Market By Source (Coconut, Almond, Soy, Cashew, And Others), By Product (Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Cream Cheese, And Cheddar), By Application (Food Service, Food Processing, And Household), And By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, And Others): Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation, And Forecast, 2018-2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vegan Cheese Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2018 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.72 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.”

What is Vegan Cheese? How big is the Vegan Cheese Industry?

Vegan Cheese Industry Coverage & Overview:

Report Overview:

Vegan cheese is a non-dairy product that is mostly consumed by vegans who do not consume any kind of animal products. It is considered to be rich in protein and cholesterol-free. Vegan cheese is available in different types and is obtained from different sources. The most popular method for the preparation of vegan cheese is fermentation, where tree nuts are soaked in water for about 36 hours.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Cheese Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/vegan-cheese-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2019 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2019

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Growth Dynamics

The vegan cheese market will grow significantly over the estimated timeline. Studies have shown that consumption of large quantities of meat products daily may have adverse health effects, thus consumers are making the required changes in their lifestyles by adopting veganism. Moreover, the growing concerns about animal welfare and new product launches for vegans are also boosting the vegan cheese market. However, the lack of awareness among the majority of the consumers regarding the ill-effects of meat products may hamper the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/vegan-cheese-market

Vegan Cheese Market: Segmentation Analysis

The vegan cheese market is fragmented into the source, product, application, and distribution channel. According to the source, the vegan cheese market comprises almond, coconut, cashew, soy, and others. The soy segment is the most popular among the consumers, due to its cholesterol-free nature. Almond and cashew segments are expected to show moderate market growth in the years ahead.

By product, the vegan cheese market includes mozzarella, parmesan, cream cheese, cheddar, and ricotta. Mozzarella is expected to show maximum market growth, due to its wide usage in burgers, pizzas, etc. Parmesan and cheddar are expected to show considerable growth rates in the future. Cheddar cheese is mostly served with sandwiches and is also served as an appetizer.

By application, the vegan cheese market includes food processing, household, and food service. The food processing segment includes sauces, baked goods, dressings and dips, snacks, processed and packed foods, dairy, readymade meals, and desserts. The food service sector includes hotels, cafes, restaurants, etc. and is expected to dominate the market in the years ahead, owing to the growing number of food delivery apps that has resulted in the increased number of restaurants and hotels globally.

By distribution channel, the vegan cheese market is classified into specialty retail, B2B, e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and others. Retail stores are experiencing substantial market growth, due to their offering of different brands and flavors of vegan cheese. The rising popularity of e-commerce in recent years has led to the growth of this segment.

The global Vegan Cheese market is segmented as follows:

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Source Analysis

Coconut

Almond

Soy

Cashew

Others

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Product Analysis

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Ricotta

Cream Cheese

Cheddar

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Application Analysis

Food Service

Food Processing

Household

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Browse the full “Vegan Cheese Market By Source (Coconut, Almond, Soy, Cashew, And Others), By Product (Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Cream Cheese, And Cheddar), By Application (Food Service, Food Processing, And Household), And By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, And Others): Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation, And Forecast, 2018-2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegan-cheese-market

Get Infographics Statistics On Vegan Cheese Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/Vegan-Cheese-Market.png

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Vegan Cheese market include -

Daiya Foods

Dr. Cow

Field Roast

Follow Your Heart

Good Planet

Kite-Hill

Miyoko’s Creamery

Nona

Nuts for Cheese

Parma

Parmela Creamery

So Delicious

Treeline

Violife

Vromage

Applewood Vegan Cheese

I Am Nut OK

Tyne Chease Ltd

Galaxy Nutritional Foods

Punk Rawk Labs

Bute Island Foods

Tofutti Brands

Wayfare.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Vegan Cheese market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Vegan Cheese market size was valued at around US$ 2.48 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4.72 billion by 2026.

By product, Mozzarella is predicted to have the highest market growth by-product due to its widespread use in burgers, pizzas, and other foods.

The food service industry, which includes hotels, cafes, and restaurants, is likely to dominate the market in the next years, by application segment analysis.

Retail stores are seeing significant market expansion by distribution channels.

North America will have tremendous growth during the projection period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/vegan-cheese-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Vegan Cheese industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Vegan Cheese Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Vegan Cheese Industry?

What segments does the Vegan Cheese Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Vegan Cheese Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Source Analysis, By Product Analysis, By Application Analysis, By Distribution Channel Analysis, and By Regional Analysis

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4770

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the vegan cheese market, due to the increasing health problems caused by the daily consumption of meat products. The regional consumers, especially in the U.S., are now shifting to a vegan lifestyle. According to Forbes, vegan consumers have increased from 1% to 6% from 2014 to 2017 in the U.S. This number is expected to grow further in the future, which will drive the region’s vegan cheese market.

Europe is another profitable region in the vegan cheese market globally, owing to the significantly rising vegan due to the promotion and awareness campaigns by the government regarding the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. The UK, Germany, and France are the main players in this region. According to a recent report, the UK has around 3.5 million new vegans and Germany accounts for nearly 18% of the European vegan population.

The Asia Pacific vegan cheese market is expected to witness the maximum CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the changing lifestyle of the regional consumers and growing regional awareness about veganism and its benefits. Moreover, in India, a large portion of the population is vegetarian and has been following this lifestyle since pre-historic times, which has benefitted the vegan cheese market to a great extent. In addition, the surge in the disposable income of the consumers is also fueling this regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Galaxy Nutritional Foods is committed to providing quality healthful foods to support planet-friendly vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Galaxy’s non-dairy cheeses are a heart-healthy alternative for all consumers and allow those with dietary restrictions to enjoy a food that was previously unavailable to them. (Rick Anontelli, CEO Galaxy Nutritional Foods)

New packaging will begin to appear in stores this fall, and the old packaging will be taken away throughout the course of the year. Mr. Kass concluded by adding that while the outside of Tofutti may have changed, the interior remains the same great product and enthusiasm for dairy-free cuisine that has driven the firm for over four decades. Tofutti appears to be prepared for the next generation of customers.

In October 2020, Boursin (Bel Brands USA) introduced dairy-free garlic and herbs cheese spread on Amazon Fresh.

All Detailed Manufacturers and their products from United States and Canada

Daiya Foods: Shreds, Slices, Blocks, and Cream Cheese

Dr. Cow: Aged Cashew Cheese

Field Roast: Chao Slices and Plant-Based Queso

Follow Your Heart: Shredded, Sliced, Specialty, and Blocks

Good Planet: Shreds, Slices, and Wedges

Kite-Hill: Cream Cheese and Soft Spreadable Cheese Alternatives

Miyoko’s Creamery: Farmhouse & Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Cheese Wheels, & Cream Cheese

Nona: Vegan Cheesy Sauces (Canada)

Nuts for Cheese: Organic Fermented Cashew Product

Parma: Vegan Parmesan

Parmela Creamery: Shreds & Slices

So Delicious: Dairy-Free Shreds

Treeline: Soft French-Style, Aged Artisinal, & Cream Cheese

Violife: Blocks, Grated, Slices, and Cream Cheese

Vromage: Various Artisan Styles

Globally Distributed Dairy-Free or Vegan Cheese Brands with Regional Analysis

(Europe, Canada, Brazil) Violife: Blocks, Grated, Slices, and Cream Cheese

(UK) Applewood Vegan Cheese: Blocks & Slices

(UK) Tyne Chease Ltd: Various Artisan Styles

(UK) I Am Nut OK: Various Artisan Styles

(Scotland) Bute Island Sheese: Sheese (Blocks, Slices, Grated, & Cream Cheese Style)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2018 USD 2.28 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 4.72 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.3% CAGR Base Year 2018 Forecast Years 2019-2026 Key Market Players Daiya Foods, Dr. Cow, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Good Planet, Kite-Hill, Miyoko’s Creamery, Nona, Nuts for Cheese, Parma, Parmela Creamery, So Delicious, Treeline, Violife, Vromage, Applewood Vegan Cheese, I Am Nut OK, Tyne Chease Ltd, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Punk Rawk Labs, Bute Island Foods, Tofutti Brands, and Wayfare. Key Segment By Source Analysis, By Product Analysis, By Application Analysis, By Distribution Channel Analysis, and By Regional Analysis Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Cheese Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/vegan-cheese-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Related Reports:

Fortified Edible Oils Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fortified-edible-oils-market



Oleoresins Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oleoresins-market

Yogurt Powder Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/yogurt-powder-market

Orange Extract Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/orange-extract-market

Frozen Pizza Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/frozen-pizza-market

Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gluten-free-pasta-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?